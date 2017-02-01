Basketball: West Fork responds with victory after first loss

WEST FORK -- West Fork didn't let its first loss of the season linger.

West Fork jumped to an 11-0 lead and held on to beat Gravette 38-33 Tuesday during 3A/4A District 1 action at the Tigers' gym. Holly Griffin scored 16 points to lead the Lady Tigers (22-1), who lost at Gentry in its previous game.

"We did have a tough loss the other night, but we start five seniors," West Fork coach Rodney Self said. "They just talked and decided they didn't like that feeling."

West Fork needed its senior leadership in the fourth quarter to turn away a comeback attempt by Gravette (15-8). The Lady Lions caused problems with their defensive pressure and Self called a timeout after Gravette pulled to within 33-28. West Fork came back out and displayed some crisp ball movement that ended with Griffin scoring inside.

The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Lady Lions, who were led by Cally Kildow with 11 points.

"They made a run like a good team would, and we used the timeout to get our composure back," Self said. "It wasn't necessarily designed to go into (Griffin) but it worked out. She had a good game but I also have to credit our guards for getting the ball to her."

West Fork was helped by guard Shannon Throgmorton, who scored four points after missing three games with a broken pinky.

Gravette had a tough assignment Tuesday after beating Pea Ridge 58-45 in a makeup game on Monday. But Lady Lions coach Will Pittman refused to use the quick turnaround as an excuse for the loss or that his team was outscored 11-0 to start the game.

Griffin had 10 points in the first half when the Lady Lions led by as much as 12 points.

"That wasn't a factor," Pittman said. "No."

Gravette didn't look fatigued early in the fourth quarter when West Fork had trouble getting the ball past midourt for a couple of minutes. Gravette got to within 33-30 before Griffin responded with a free throw and a bank shot inside to keep the Lady Tigers ahead.

Gravette had a handful of opportunities on the offensive end but the Lady Lions could not convert.

"The girls responded like they always do," Pittman said. "I was pleased with the effort but we had too many missed opportunities.

Boys

West Fork 37, Gravette 32

Dalton Hays scored 12 points to lead West Fork past Gravette in a game dominated by defense.

Gravette got to within 27-23 in the fourth quarter before West Fork pulled away again after a basket by Chance Poplin and two free throws from Justin Bivens. West Fork held Gravette to under 10 points in each of the first three quarters.

