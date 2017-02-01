Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, February 01, 2017, 2:37 p.m.

Beyonce announces she's pregnant with twins

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:08 p.m.

in-this-nov-4-2016-file-photo-beyonce-performs-at-a-get-out-the-vote-concert-for-democratic-presidential-candidate-hillary-clinton-in-cleveland

PHOTO BY AP / ANDREW HARNIK

In this Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland.

NEW YORK — Blue Ivy is about to become a big sister — twice.

Beyonce and her husband, Jay Z, announced Wednesday on Instagram that the superstar singer is pregnant with twins.

"We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two," said a statement signed "The Carters." The news accompanied a photo of Beyonce showing a baby bump while wearing just a bra, underwear and a veil.

Their daughter, Blue Ivy, was born in 2012.

