Calloway gives Arkansas National Signing Day prize

— Arkansas topped off one the program’s best secondary hauls ever Wednesday when Dallas Bishop Dunne 4-star cornerback Chevin Calloway signed with the Razorbacks.

Calloway (5-11, 180 pounds), who had a total of 32 offers, chose the Razorbacks over Ole Miss, Texas and others. He made his commitment to Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema live on ESPNU.

Calloway used to live in Arkansas and still has family in the state. He had 55 tackles and 3 interceptions his senior season for a Bishop Dunne team that went 8-6 in 2016, but played in the state championship game.

"There were overwhelming times during this process, but with much research and prayer God has revealed the school that will be best fit for me as a player and as a person with the great coaches and also setting me up for life after football with the great connections and networking," Calloway said at his press conference. "I plan on making a difference and balling early, leaving my mark on the field and being a dog on the field.

"With this being said, I am coming home. I will be attending the University of Arkansas."

ESPN's Joe Tessatore then spoke with Calloway, who is ranked as the 11th-best cornerback in the country by ESPN and was the nation's top uncommitted corner going into signing day.

"Definitely relieved," Calloway said. "There was a weight on my shoulder, but it is not on their anymore and I am just happy to be committed...It is just the way Coach Bielema is as a coach and how he treats you as a person and not just a player.

"Also I believe that I can get down there and definitely make a difference, change the energy around Arkansas and start DBU there."

Bielema told former Arkansas quarterback Clint Stoerner, on site in Fayetteville for ESPN, that he believes the Razorbacks landed a big one.

"He's a great kid and we have been on him for a long time," Bielema said. "It's another example, this is our fourth year and we have known about it every since he came to high school and I believe offered him late in his sophomore year. He just kept staying true to who he was, who we were and it worked out obviously.

"First Chevin is a great kid as you witnessed his demeanor, his personality, his professionalism, his maturity. He is very talented and has been the number one cornerback on our board for a long time and is a guy that will feel strongly about possibly being able to come in and compete right away.

"It will obviously prove out in the pudding here, but he really is a kid that stands for everything that we want here at Arkansas."

Calloway was once committed to Iowa but decommitted last year. He joins a group at Arkansas that already includes cornerbacks Kamren Curl (6-2, 190), Jordan Curtis (6-2, 180), Jacques McCellion (6-1, 180) and Korey Hernandez (6-1, 180). Hernandez is already enrolled.

It also includes a pair of safeties in Ashdown 4-star and U.S. Army All-American Montaric Brown (6-1, 180) and New Orleans area prep star Derrick Munson (6-2, 200).

Calloway, who wants to open a sport psychology practice for athletes down the line, said that Arkansas had the most unique recruiting pitch.

"Probably the graphics from Arkansas," Calloway told the Dallas Morning News. "They send a lot of edited photos, me in different uniforms. The other schools don't really do that."

Bishop Dunne won three playoff games before losing 21-17 to Dallas Bishop Lynch in the TAPPS Division I championship game.