Change of pace suits Maumelle

A week after their slow-paced loss at Little Rock Hall, the Maumelle Hornets ran from the start of their 80-69 victory over the Hall Warriors at Hornet Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

Hall managed the pace throughout its 62-55 victory over Maumelle at Cirks Arena on Jan. 24. Tuesday night's change was clear to everyone involved, including Hall Coach Jon Coleman.

"It was a tempo thing tonight," Coleman said. "They want to play fast and use a lot of people, whereas we don't want to play as fast. Tonight they did a good job of getting us to play their style of basketball. We can't give up 80 points and expect to win."

Maumelle Coach Michael Shook said he learned a lesson from the loss at Hall.

"After that game, that was one of the things we talked about," Shook said. "We're getting back to an up-tempo game. That plays to our personnel and to our depth."

Senior guard Quan Richardson led Maumelle (19-3, 8-1 6A/5A-4) with 34 points, and it was evident early in the second quarter his shot was working. His first of seven three-pointers gave Maumelle a 26-17 lead with 5:29 left in the first half. Richardson's layup and three-pointer on consecutive possessions in the final minute gave Maumelle a 41-33 halftime lead.

Maumelle took a 66-52 lead after Richardson's final three-pointer two minutes into the fourth quarter. It came after a time-killing possession that included a total of nine front-court passes, but Shook said his players used the wrong text.

"I don't believe in pulling it out and holding it," Shook said. "It was way too early. We need to run. Now, I know that sometimes we can do that and give up a big lead, but that's the way we play."

Shook said his team appeared out of rhythm when it tried to return to its original pace, and Hall took advantage to close to within 73-65 with two minutes left.

A three-point attempt by Hall sophomore Jonathan Coleman bounced out, as did two tip-in tries. Maumelle's subsequent fast break led to a three-point play by senior forward Tyren Kutz and a 76-65 lead.

"One thing I tell my guys, in a game like this against Maumelle, you're never out of it because they play so fast," Coleman said. "There'll be a lot of tempo swings and momentum swings, but Maumelle played a very good game tonight."

Tremont Robinson scored 20 points for Maumelle. Hall (13-7, 5-4) was led by Mario Goggins' 17 points.

LR Hall (69)

Madison 1 1-2 3, Smith 3 4-5 10, Juniel 2 10-11 14, Nichols 2 2-4 6, Goggins 5 7-9 17, Tillman 3 1-1 8, Coleman 1 3-8 5, Beal 2 2-2 6, Peterson 0 0-0 0, Mason 0 0-0 0, Summons 0 0-0 Totals 19 30-42 69

Maumelle (80)

Robinson 6 6-8 20, Richardson 12 3-4 34, Tate 2 3-4 8, Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Cutz 4 1-1 9, Fuller 3 1-3 7, Word 1 0-0 2, Barnes 0 0-0 0, Lindsey 0 0-0 0, Greene 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 14-22 80

LR Hall (13-7) 11 22 16 20 -- 69

Maumelle (19-3) 18 23 20 19 -- 80

Three-point goals -- Hall 1 (Tillman); Maumelle 10 (Richardson 7, Robinson 2, Tate). Total fouls -- LR Hall 18, Maumelle 31. Technical foul -- Robinson. Fouled out -- Beal, Word.

Sports on 02/01/2017