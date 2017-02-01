Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, February 01, 2017, 9:50 a.m.

Ex-Arkansas principal pleads not guilty in second sex case

By Compiled from Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reports

This article was published today at 9:04 a.m.

PHOTO BY GARLAND COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Lester Dewayne Curry

A retired Arkansas principal this week pleaded not guilty to a second count of sexual indecency with a child involving one of his former students, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Wednesday.

Lester Dewayne Curry, 61, of Glenwood was arrested in November after being charged earlier in 2016 with felony charges of second-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.

In a hearing Monday in Garland County Circuit Court, Curry entered the not guilty plea to the new charge, the newspaper reported.

The 14-year-old student told investigators on Nov. 28 that Curry sexually assaulted her days earlier after he contacted her through a fake Instagram account and they met in a neighborhood off Arkansas 70 west, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

That came after Curry pleaded not guilty on Oct. 10 to the original two charges. An affidavit filed in that case said messages on the student victim's phone "suggested a sexual relationship" between her and Curry. The student told police Curry would frequently pull her out of class to go to his office, where he kissed her and once put his hands on her buttocks and pulled her toward him, according to the affidavit.

A Feb. 13 hearing is set in the cases.

Curry remained in the Garland County jail Wednesday with bail set at $400,000 and a requirement that he wear an ankle monitor if he is released.

GoBigRed says... February 1, 2017 at 9:31 a.m.

Gender: Female...I think I see the problem..

