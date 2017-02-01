Arkansas teen's fatal self-shooting said to be accident

EARLE -- A 16-year-old boy fatally shot himself Monday evening when a handgun he was putting in his waistband accidentally discharged, authorities said.

The boy, whom police did not identify pending notification of family, was leaving a friend's home on Lincoln Avenue in Earle about 10:30 p.m., authorities said. The boy went into another room to put a .25-caliber semi-automatic handgun in his belt, said Todd Grooms, deputy of investigations for the Crittenden County sheriff's office.

The gun fired, striking the teen in the abdomen, authorities said.

Medical personnel took the boy to Crossridge Community Hospital in Wynne, where he died, Grooms said.

Grooms said the shooting is under investigation but that, based on witnesses' statements, it appears to be accidental.

"We are 99.9 percent sure that's what happened," he said. "We are gathering evidence that's consistent with an accident shooting, but we are continuing to investigate."

