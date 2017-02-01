GOP suspends Senate rule, muscles Trump picks through panel

WASHINGTON — Republicans muscled through committee approval of President Donald Trump's nominees for Treasury and Health on Wednesday, suspending a key Senate rule in the latest escalation of partisan tensions in Congress.

Democrats boycotted a Finance Committee meeting and Republicans responded by temporarily scuttling a rule requiring at least one Democrat to be present for votes. The committee then approved Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., to become Health secretary and financier Steve Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary by a pair of 14-0 votes.

Democrats had been demanding time to ask more questions about both nominees. Democrats say there were unresolved questions about both nominees' financial backgrounds.

Separately, the Senate planned to vote later in the day on Trump's nomination of Rex Tillerson for secretary of state after several Democrats crossed party lines to back the former Exxon Mobil CEO.

The vote on Tillerson comes as tension builds among congressional Republicans and Democrats over Trump's executive order on immigrants and refugees.

But Democrats lack the numbers in the Senate to block Tillerson from becoming the nation's chief diplomat. Republicans hold a four-seat advantage and during a procedural vote Monday on the nomination, Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Mark Warner of Virginia cast their ballots for Tillerson.

Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with the Democrats, also supported Tillerson. The nomination needs only a simple majority to be confirmed.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.