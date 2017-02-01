Hillary Clinton will reflect on 2016 race in new book

NEW YORK — Hillary Clinton has a lot of plans for 2017, including some reflections on her loss in the fall to Donald Trump.

The former secretary of state, senator and first lady is working on a book of personal essays that will come out this fall, Simon & Schuster told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The book, still untitled, is structured around hundreds of favorite quotations that have inspired her. The publisher said Clinton will use the quotes to "tell stories from her life, up to and including her experiences in the 2016 presidential campaign" and into her thoughts on the future.

"These are the words I live by," Clinton said in a statement. "These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer.

"I hope by sharing these words and my thoughts about them, the essays will be meaningful for readers," Clinton added.

Clinton will also resume her relationship with the Harry Walker Agency, the speakers bureau she worked with after she stepped down in 2013 as secretary of state. Clinton's lucrative career as a speaker, notably her talks sponsored by Goldman Sachs, were criticized by primary opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and others as a sign that she was too close to the financial industry.

Clinton does have some speeches arranged, but not through the Walker agency, Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill told the AP. On March 8, she will address an international women's day event organized by Vital Voices, the initiative Clinton and then-Secretary of State Madeleine Albright founded in 1997. Clinton will speak at the LGBT Community Center in New York on April 20, and, on May 26, she will give the commencement address at her alma mater, Wellesley College. Her student address at the 1969 graduation ceremonies helped make her a national figure.