Kentucky rallies, outlasts Georgia

NO. 8 KENTUCKY 90, GEORGIA 81

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Malik Monk made two three-pointers and scored eight of 37 points in overtime, and Bam Adebayo and Dominique Hawkins added baskets to help No. 8 Kentucky outlast Georgia 90-81 on Tuesday night and end a two-game losing streak.

The Wildcats appeared headed to their third consecutive loss until Monk's jumper with 8 seconds remaining in regulation tied the game at 76 and brought the crowd to its feet. Hawkins' desperation heave from midcourt bounced off the rim as the horn sounded.

Hawkins' drive got the Wildcats started in OT before Monk made his first three for a five-point lead. His second made it 85-81 and Adebayo followed with a slam off Monk's lob for a six-point cushion. Isaiah Briscoe (23 points, 11 rebounds) made a free throw and Monk added two more with 43.3 seconds left to seal the victory.

Adebayo had 12 points as Kentucky (18-4, 8-1 SEC) avoided its longest losing streak since dropping its final four regular season games in 2008-09.

J.J. Frazier had 23 points before fouling out and Yante Maten added 22 for the Bulldogs (13-9, 4-5), who lost for the fourth time in six games.

Recent shooting struggles didn't stop the Bulldogs from making their first six attempts to take a 12-0 lead before they cooled off to hit just 6 of 19 the rest of the half. They shot 49 percent and didn't wilt despite trailing most of the second half, but couldn't stop Kentucky in the extra session.

Despite shooting 29 percent and sputtering in nearly every phase in the first half, the Wildcats managed to tie it at 29 by the break. Offensive rebounds (17) certainly helped as they outscored the Bulldogs 24-3 in second-chance points, while the defense regrouped to force 17 turnovers.

Hawkins made up for a questionable three-pointer late in regulation with a big drive that ignited his teammates.

In other games involving Top 25 men's games Tuesday, Nathan Adrian scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 7 West Virginia overwhelmed Iowa State 85-72 for its third consecutive victory. Tarik Phillip had 15 points for the Mountaineers (18-4, 6-3 Big 12). Matt Thomas scored 19 points for Iowa State (13-8, 5-4). ... Ethan Happ scored 14 points and led the way in No. 10 Wisconsin's 57-43 rout of Illinois. Wisconsin (19-3, 8-1 Big Ten) started the game with a 16-2 run and never trailed. Malcolm Hill and Maverick Morgan both had 10 points for Illinois (13-10, 3-7). ... Justin Jackson scored 20 points and No. 12 North Carolina held on to beat Pittsburgh 80-78. Joel Berry II had 19 points, Isaiah Hicks added 18 and Kennedy Meeks finished with 10 for the Tar Heels (20-4, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Cameron Johnson matched a career high with 24 points and hit a career-best six three-pointers, Michael Young finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Jamel Artis had 17 points for Pitt (12-10, 1-8). ... Justin Patton, Khyri Thomas and Marcus Foster scored 15 points apiece, and No. 22 Creighton made 13 three-pointers as it ran away from No. 16 Butler, 76-67. The Bluejays (20-3, 7-3 Big East) have won two consecutive to move into second place in the conference standings. Kamar Baldwin finished with 14 points for Butler (18-5, 7-4). ... Justin Jackson had 22 points and 12 rebounds as No. 17 Maryland held off Ohio State down the stretch to win 77-71. Melo Trimble had 13 points and Anthony Cowan added 11 for Maryland (20-2, 8-1 Big Ten). Jae'Sean Tate scored 20 points and Marc Loving added 18 for the Buckeyes (13-10, 3-7 Big Ten).

Ole Miss rolls

OXFORD, Miss. -- Terence Davis scored 18 points, Sebastian Saiz added 17 and Mississippi pulled away to easily beat Mississippi State 88-61.

Ole Miss (13-9, 4-5 SEC) won for just the fourth time in the past 10 games. The 6-foot-9 Saiz also had 11 rebounds to finish with his 15th double-double of the season.

Mississippi State (13-8, 4-5) cut the Ole Miss lead to 64-54 with 10:39 remaining, but the Rebels scored the next 12 points to put the game out of reach.

The Bulldogs were led by Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lamar Peters, who both scored 16 points. Peters left the game midway through the second half with an undisclosed injury and the Bulldogs' offense never looked the same.

The Bulldogs looked like a team on the rise a few weeks ago after a good win against Texas A&M and a close loss to Kentucky. Now they've lost three of four, including a 27-point loss to their in-state rival.

It was a close game for a big chunk of the first half. Ole Miss was up just 29-28 with 7:45 remaining, but used a 22-5 run to take a 51-33 lead by halftime. The Rebels were doing just about everything right, shooting 20 of 38 (52.6 percent) from the field and forcing 12 Mississippi State turnovers.

It was a nice win for the Rebels, who desperately needed some good news after losing six of nine games coming into Tuesday. Davis gave the Rebels some scoring punch.

In other games involving SEC men's teams Tuesday, Luke Kornet and Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 12 points apiece and five Commodores scored in double digits as Vanderbilt defeated Texas A&M 68-54. The Commodores (11-11, 4-5) started hot by scoring the game's first eight points, and kept the Aggies (11-10, 3-6) at arms' length the rest of the way. ... Admiral Schofield scored 18 points and Grant Williams added 17 to help Tennessee win its fourth consecutive game with an 87-77 victory over Auburn. The Volunteers (13-9, 5-4) continued their recent surge with a dominating first half, and the Tigers (14-8, 3-6) never mustered much of a threat until the final minutes.

