Like dad, Adams all in at ASU

Jonathan Adams, Jr., is expected be at Centennial Bank Stadium in September when the Arkansas State football team plays its home opener, but it'll hardly be the first time he's been in attendance at ASU's home stadium.

Adams, a three-sport standout at Jonesboro High School, is set to sign a national letter of intent to join ASU at 1 p.m. today at his school.

Adams, a wide receiver/defensive back in football, a forward on the nationally ranked Hurricane basketball team, and long and high-jumper on the track team, has gone across town many times to watch the Red Wolves from the Centennial Bank Stadium stands.

He's been going there so long that he doesn't even remember the first games he attended. Those came when he was about 2 years old and and he'd watch from the stands of then-Indian Stadium as his father, Jonathan Adams, finished up his career as one of ASU's all-time best running backs.

"I was a baby," Adams said this week. "I don't really remember much."

The younger Adams is fully grown now, -- 6-3½, 205 pounds -- and will likely start out as a wide receiver for the Red Wolves after he caught 76 passes for 1,402 yard sand 26 touchdowns this past season.

His high school statistics were similarly impressive to those of his father, who left Osceola in 1998 as Arkansas' all-time leading rusher, but the recruitment of the younger Adams has been drastically different.

Adams committed to ASU in August, the day of a season-opening victory over Batesville played at ASU's Centennial Bank Stadium. Adams has done zero wavering since then, partly due to a lack of options.

His only other offers came from Central Arkansas and Southeast Missouri State. But Adams said he never felt forced to commit to ASU despite his deep family tie.

"A-State, they have been here like a family since my 10th-grade year," he said. "Why not stay with family?"

The tale is in contrast to that of his father, whose courtship went beyond signing day in 1998 with ASU, Arkansas and Alabama involved. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported then that Adams visited all three schools that January, and was set to announce his decision during a news conference at his school the morning of signing day.

But, the news conference was cancelled, as school administrators told reporters that Adams was going to retake an entrance exam. Arkansas Athletic Director Frank Broyles got involved, and he requested that Osceola High School administrators look into questionable recruiting tactics, blaming ASU boosters of getting too involved.

Two days after signing day, Adams, Sr., signed with ASU, and went on to rush for 3,005 yards, fourth all-time at ASU.

Adams said he, his father and other family members have talked about the saga, but mostly as a means to help the younger Adams navigate the process.

"They want me to not fall into the things that he did," Adams said. "No distractions. It's really important to not cause trouble, because anything can mess you up. Just keep your head on straight."

Jonesboro High School Coach Randy Coleman praised the younger Adams for how he has handled his fame.

"The best player that I've ever coached," Coleman said. "I think he checks every box and his ceiling is higher than anyone I've ever had."

About the only thing that upsets Coleman about Adams is that he didn't draw more attention from colleges.

Duke, Memphis and Louisiana Tech all showed interest at varying points, but Coleman called the lack of offers "laughable."

Coleman said he thinks Adams' recruitment never evolved past northeast Arkansas because rather then spending his summers at prospect camps, Adams was usually playing AAU basketball

Adams went as far as to quit football before his sophomore season to concentrate solely on basketball. But after the first game, Adams asked the coaches to rejoin the team.

"We're not that smart, but we're smart enough to let him back on the team," Coleman said.

Adams starred as a wide receiver, running back, safety, cornerback and returned punts and kicks for Jonesboro, while also helping the basketball team to a No. 1 overall ranking in the state this year. It's enough for him not to care too much about a lack of interest.

"Some people don't get anything," he said. "So you've got to be grateful for what you get. I'm grateful for what I got, and I'm glad that the other two teams offered me, too. I'm going to make this work right here."

Adams will be doing it at the same place his father put together consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2000 and 2001, but Coleman said he doesn't expect the younger Adams to feel pressured to match what his father accomplished.

"Jay is his own man," Coleman said. "I don't think he feels like there is some shadow or footsteps that he's needed to live in. Jay is his own guy. Different position, different high school, different in a lot of ways.

"I don't think that ever crossed his mind. I know for a fact that people talked about it a lot more than Jay thought about it."

