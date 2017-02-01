Little Rock firefighters respond to blaze at Hillcrest apartment building

The Little Rock Fire Department is responding to a fire at an apartment building in the city’s Hillcrest neighborhood.

Agency spokesman Jacob Lear-Sadowsky said firefighters were called around 11 a.m. to 1417 Kavanaugh Blvd. in reference to smoke billowing from the back of a multi-unit building.

The fire department remained on scene shortly before noon, with the fire marshal is expected to arrive later Wednesday to investigate, Lear-Sadowsky said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and it was not immediately clear how many people were inside the building at the time.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.