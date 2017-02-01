Home / Latest News /
Little Rock firefighters respond to blaze at Hillcrest apartment building
The Little Rock Fire Department is responding to a fire at an apartment building in the city’s Hillcrest neighborhood.
Agency spokesman Jacob Lear-Sadowsky said firefighters were called around 11 a.m. to 1417 Kavanaugh Blvd. in reference to smoke billowing from the back of a multi-unit building.
The fire department remained on scene shortly before noon, with the fire marshal is expected to arrive later Wednesday to investigate, Lear-Sadowsky said.
No injuries were reported in the fire, and it was not immediately clear how many people were inside the building at the time.
