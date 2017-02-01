Home /
LIVE VIDEO: Watch Cabot's Jarrod Barnes sign with Razorbacks
This article was published today at 11:44 a.m.
Jarrod Barnes is set to sign with the Razorbacks in a ceremony at Cabot High School at 12:10 p.m.
Watch the live video at left. Click here for full coverage of signing day, including photos of Arkansas' recruiting class and live updates.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: LIVE VIDEO: Watch Cabot's Jarrod Barnes sign with Razorbacks
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.