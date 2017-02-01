Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, February 01, 2017, 12:22 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

LIVE VIDEO: Watch Cabot's Jarrod Barnes sign with Razorbacks

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 11:44 a.m.

jarrod-barnes

Jarrod Barnes

Jarrod Barnes is set to sign with the Razorbacks in a ceremony at Cabot High School at 12:10 p.m.

Watch the live video at left. Click here for full coverage of signing day, including photos of Arkansas' recruiting class and live updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: LIVE VIDEO: Watch Cabot's Jarrod Barnes sign with Razorbacks

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online