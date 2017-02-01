Man cleared in chief's gun case skips hearing, is sought

An arrest warrant has been issued for Edward McKay Williams, four days after the 21-year-old man was cleared of wrongdoing for briefly holding Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner's lost pistol.

Little Rock District Court issued the no-bail warrant for Williams after he failed to show up for arraignment Monday on misdemeanor charges stemming from a recent arrest under circumstances similar to the felony charges he was acquitted of last week.

Police reports show that Williams and 25-year-old Trent Cortez Magsby were arrested at 3:31 a.m. Jan. 21 after officers Billy Brackins and Cody Hall found them asleep in a 1987 Chevrolet Caprice parked at the Mapco convenience store at 8818 Kanis Road. The report describes Williams as being homeless.

Police had been called to the store by another homeless man, 40-year-old Dewayed Reed of Little Rock, who police said had been in the car with the men.

The report said Reed had waited until the men fell asleep, then got out of the vehicle and called 911 because he was "scared of what they might do." The report does not describe Reed's concerns, and he was not charged.

Williams had a small bag in his lap containing 11.3 grams, about four-tenths of an ounce, of suspected marijuana, along with several small plastic bags and a digital measuring scale. Williams told police the items in the bag belonged to him, according to the report.

Another 18.3 grams, more than a half-ounce, of suspected marijuana were found under the driver's seat where Magsby was sitting, the report said.

Officers also found a loaded Glock 19 9mm handgun under the passenger seat where Williams was sitting, the report stated.

Both men denied ownership of the suspected marijuana under the driver's seat and the pistol. Police could not immediately determine who owned the gun. Also found in the car were brass knuckles and a gun holster, the report said.

Police also impounded the vehicle, which was registered to Mark Sallis of Hayti, Mo. Magsby was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession, which carries up to a year in jail, and his trial was set for May 10.

Williams was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and instruments of crime, each of which carries up to a year in jail.

Last Thursday, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen acquitted Williams at trial of a felony theft-by-receiving charge for briefly holding the police chief's gun. Williams' arrest six days before the trial was not disclosed to the judge.

The judge sided with defense arguments that a police officer's glimpse of Buckner's semi-automatic pistol in Williams' lap was not sufficient to prove Williams was in control of the firearm.

A second man arrested with Williams has already pleaded guilty in exchange for probation to theft by receiving for possession of the chief's gun.

In that case, an officer, called to investigate suspicious people in front of a jewelry store, said he walked up to a car in which two men were sitting but quickly backed off to wait for fellow officers to arrive when he saw that both men had guns in their laps.

Williams was holding the pistol that was later identified as Buckner's gun. The weapon was in a back seat backpack when Williams was arrested a few minutes later. Police said there was also marijuana in the backpack and the car smelled of the drug.

Prosecutors have to prove that a defendant was in possession of property that he knew or should have known was stolen.

Defense attorney Don Thompson also said the police badge engraved on the gun's slide was not sufficient evidence to prove that Williams should have been suspicious the weapon might have been stolen.

Buckner testified he didn't know whether the weapon had been stolen or lost. The city-issued gun had disappeared while he was moving into a new home, he said, about three months before Williams' August 2015 arrest. He reimbursed the city for the weapon and was issued a written reprimand.

Thompson also argued that it was significant that Williams was in the driver's seat of a car neither he nor his co-defendant owned, a Mercury Marquis belonging to Dedrick Johnson of Little Rock.

Williams has been arrested on marijuana possession charges before, but the charges were dropped.

While he was out on bond on the gun charge, Little Rock officers arrested him at the Pic-Pac liquor store on West 12th Street after, according to a report, they found him with an ounce of marijuana, divided into four small plastic bags, along with a digital scale marked with green residue.

An arrest report states that officers had seen him on the premises about midmorning, despite the store's "no loitering" signs. They found the marijuana while patting him down.

But prosecutors dropped the resulting charges in November after Williams' attorney challenged the legality of the search by disputing that the officers had legal cause to justify detaining him.

