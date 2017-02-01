Home / Latest News /
Man grabs girlfriend by hair, steals purse outside Little Rock house, police say
This article was published today at 11:16 a.m.
A robber returned to his girlfriend’s house Tuesday in Little Rock after an earlier altercation, grabbed her by her hair and stole her purse outside her residence, police say.
The woman told officers that her boyfriend was supposed to have left her home in the 10000 block of Forester Cove earlier that night but reappeared around 8:30 p.m.
A report noted that the man came around the side of the house, grabbed her and threw her to the ground.
At that point, a 14-year-old girl who was seven months pregnant came outside and tried to push the robber away, police said. The man then punched the teenager in the arm, the Little Rock Police Department report stated.
The robber took his girlfriend's purse, which contained $90 and a bank card, before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.
His name did not appear in an online Pulaski County jail roster as of Wednesday morning.
TravisBickle says... February 1, 2017 at 11:24 a.m.
Pregnant 14 y/o?!! Great.
cableguy says... February 1, 2017 at 11:44 a.m.
14 y/o pregnant is just sad. I literally avoid southwest little rock stores because it's depressing to see all the young moms with no dad in site. If you think this 14 y/o is going to actually sit at home and raise this kid then you very much mistaken. This kid will more than likely become the teenager with very little home guidance that's will be breaking into our homes.
