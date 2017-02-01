Man grabs girlfriend by hair, steals purse outside Little Rock house, police say

A robber returned to his girlfriend’s house Tuesday in Little Rock after an earlier altercation, grabbed her by her hair and stole her purse outside her residence, police say.

The woman told officers that her boyfriend was supposed to have left her home in the 10000 block of Forester Cove earlier that night but reappeared around 8:30 p.m.

A report noted that the man came around the side of the house, grabbed her and threw her to the ground.

At that point, a 14-year-old girl who was seven months pregnant came outside and tried to push the robber away, police said. The man then punched the teenager in the arm, the Little Rock Police Department report stated.

The robber took his girlfriend's purse, which contained $90 and a bank card, before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

His name did not appear in an online Pulaski County jail roster as of Wednesday morning.