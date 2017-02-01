Home /
McClellion sticks with Hogs, turns down late Florida offer
This article was published today at 11:03 a.m.
Highly regarded cornerback Jarques McClellion, who committed to Arkansas in June, turned down a late offer from Florida to sign with the Hogs today.
McClellion, 6-1, 180, 4.41 of Delray Beach, (Fla.) American Hertiage also had offers from about 20 schools like Nebraska, Michigan State, Louisville, Stanford, Wisconsin and others. The home feeling at Arkansas won him over.
"Just that Arkansas was just loyal to me the whole mile and that even though Arkansas is far away from home, it feels like home," McClellion said. "It's just the right fit and a dream school."
As a senior, he recorded 46 tackles, 1 forced fumble, defended 21 passes while giving up 2 completions and had 16 receptions for 512 yards and 4 touchdowns.
