Wednesday, February 01, 2017, 2:37 p.m.

National security adviser puts Iran 'on notice' after ballistic missile test

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:05 p.m.

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016 file photo, National Security Adviser-designate Michael T. Flynn waits for an elevator in the lobby at Trump Tower in New York. The Obama administration is aware of frequent contacts between President-elect Donald Trump&#x2019;s top national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russia&#x2019;s ambassador to the United States, including on the day President Barack Obama hit Moscow with sanctions in retaliation for election-related hacking, a senior U.S. official said Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's national security adviser says the administration is putting Iran "on notice" after it tested a ballistic missile.

Michael Flynn told reporters Wednesday that the Trump administration "condemns such actions by Iran that undermine security, prosperity and stability throughout and beyond the Middle East that puts American lives at risk."

He says "Iran is now feeling emboldened," criticizing President Barack Obama's administration for failing "to respond adequately."

Flynn says that "we are officially putting Iran on notice," although it's not clear what he meant.

A defense official said this week that the missile test ended with a "failed" re-entry into the earth's atmosphere. The official had no other details, including the type of missile. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

