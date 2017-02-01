No concerns about order by Trump, state AG says

​​​​​Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Monday that she has no concerns at the moment about new directives by President Donald Trump's administration barring entry to the country by visa holders from seven Muslim-majority nations, as well as refugees.

Her office has received one constituent email addressing "general concerns," a spokesman later added.

Rutledge, a Republican who appeared several times promoting Trump on national television during the campaign, spoke to the Legislative Black Caucus on Monday, where she was asked about the guidance her office would be able to provide to Arkansans concerned about the directives.

Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, told Rutledge she had spoken with Muslim constituents concerned about how the directives would affect them.

Issues relating to Trump's directives are "outside the scope of the attorney general's office," Rutledge said, while adding she would nonetheless address concerns brought to her office.

On Monday, 15 Democratic state attorneys general released a statement condemning the actions taken by the Republican president, Reuters reported. Rutledge told a reporter she had not been invited to join the group but said she would review their complaints. Presently, she said, she has no concerns of her own.

"I think the president is looking out for the safety of all Americans," Rutledge said.

Elected to the attorney general post in 2014, Rutledge campaigned on promises to challenge the policies of then-President Barack Obama. Fulfilling that promise, Rutledge joined lawsuits challenging the Obama administration on immigration, overtime rules and pollution controls.

Asked to clarify why Trump's orders were outside the scope of her office, Rutledge spokesman Jessica Ray said in a statement the federal immigration orders differed from Obama's, which were "infringing on the rights of the State."

"[Attorney] General Rutledge is committed to fighting against an overreaching federal government regardless of who serves as President," the statement said.

A Section on 02/01/2017