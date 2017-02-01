2 shot, car takenby home invader

An armed robber shot a couple in their Little Rock home Monday morning in an invasion that left the residence "ransacked," police said.

One victim, a 33-year-old woman, said she had gone outside her home in the 6100 block of Shady Brook Drive shortly after 6:15 a.m. to warm up a vehicle she planned on driving.

While outside, she said, someone yelled out her name and ran toward her, prompting her to run back inside her residence.

The woman heard a gunshot as she entered and noticed that she had been struck in her left hand, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police said the woman then locked the front door before hearing another gunshot. At that point, she ran to a bathroom, broke a window and jumped outside, responding officers noted.

The report states that the robber, who gained entry into the house by shooting out a front window, confronted the second victim, the woman's 37-year-old husband, who heard the gunshots and left his bedroom to find the shooter.

During a struggle for his weapon, the assailant, described as a black man between the ages of 30 and 40, shot the man in his right shoulder, authorities said. He later demanded money from that victim.

The man said that he complied, handing over a jar of money that he'd been saving for his 1-year-old child, who was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The robber then left the home with an undisclosed amount of money and drove away in a 2012 Lexus E35 that he stole from the driveway, according to the report.

Officers noted that the man and woman were transported to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock for injuries that were not described as life-threatening.

Order a set-up,pizza man robbed

A Little Rock pizza deliveryman was met by a robber who pulled up behind him as he was in a driveway to drop off an order Monday evening, according to police.

The worker at Domino's Pizza, 10815 Colonel Glenn Road, told authorities that he'd been called to deliver pizza to 6808 Burton Drive with special instructions to "pull in the driveway, please."

When he arrived around 4:50 p.m. Monday, the address appeared to be vacant, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

A black man believed to be in his mid-20s pulled up behind the employee's vehicle a short time later in a red vehicle described as an "imported car" and got out with his hand in his pockets, police said.

"I have a gun. Put the food on the ground and empty your pockets," the robber reportedly told the deliveryman.

Police said the robber took an unknown amount of cash before ordering the victim to get back inside his vehicle.

Another vehicle that had also pulled up to the address left at the same time as the robber, the report noted.

Loss tops $20,000in store break-in

More than $20,000 worth of property, including two 4-wheelers, two trailers and a lawnmower, was stolen during a burglary discovered Monday morning at a Little Rock business.

Officials at Antique Brick and Block, 1609 E. Ninth St., say an estimated $22,881 worth of items was taken sometime Sunday or early Monday, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Other items taken included a CD player from a Ford Mustang and a toolbox as well as welding equipment valued at $4,000.

Video surveillance from the business reportedly shows a black Chevrolet Tahoe the burglar is believed to have driven, and police reported finding "numerous fingerprints" in areas where items were taken.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Suspected thiefbeats interceder

A 58-year-old Little Rock man told officers he confronted a man who he believed was trying to break into a car Monday night and that the man then punched him and stole his belongings.

The victim was walking in the 300 block of 11th Street around 9 p.m. when he stopped to confront a man who was kneeling next to a car, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The victim told investigators he thought the man was trying to break into the vehicle.

The assailant then began punching the victim in the face and head before stealing his black briefcase and Samsung cellphone, the report said. The robber then walked east on 11th Street.

The victim reportedly had cuts and scratches on his face, but he declined medical attention.

No arrests had been made at the time of this report.

