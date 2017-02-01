Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, February 01, 2017, 4:12 a.m.

Police interview with man held in tot death at issue

By Tracy Neal

This article was published today at 2:58 a.m.

edward-alexis-martinez-torres-is-led-from-circuit-judge-robin-greens-courtroom-on-monday-june-20-2016-inside-the-benton-county-courthouse-in-bentonville-accused-of-killing-a-3-month-old-boy-martinez-torres-had-his-bond-set-at-500000

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Edward Alexis Martinez-Torres is led from Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom on Monday, June 20, 2016, inside the Benton County Courthouse in Bentonville. Accused of killing a 3-month-old boy, Martinez-Torres had his bond set at $500,000.

BENTONVILLE -- A judge must decide if a slaying suspect's statement to Benton County sheriff's office detectives can be used against him at trial.

Edward Alexis Martinez-Torres, 21, of Springdale is charged with capital murder. He faces life imprisonment without parole if convicted. Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty. Martinez-Torres is being held in the Benton County jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.

He's accused of killing a 3-month-old boy he was baby-sitting, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Martinez-Torres was dating the boy's mother, Kanchana Montero.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green listened to Martinez-Torres' interview Tuesday at a suppression hearing.

Drew Ledbetter, Martinez-Torres' attorney, wants to suppress the statement so it couldn't be used as evidence. Ledbetter described the statement as false and claims it was coerced.

Green previously listened to testimony from Benton County sheriff's office detectives involved with the interview.

Green and her court reporter; Ledbetter and his client; and Carrie Dobbs and Katie Fisher, deputy prosecutors, wore headphones as they listened and watched the more than three-hour recording.

Martinez-Torres told Capt. Ed Motsinger with the sheriff's office he was watching the boy while Montero went to the store. He admitted to slapping the boy once and pushing the child's head into the mattress while Montero was away.

Green didn't issue a ruling Tuesday. Ledbetter wanted more time to discuss the recording with Martinez-Torres and then make arguments to the court. Green will issue her ruling Feb. 8.

Bethel Heights police and medical personnel went to 2923 Kings Drive on June 9 for a 911 call of a baby not breathing, according court documents.

The child -- referred to as "J.R." in the redacted probable-cause affidavit -- was taken to Northwest Medical Center-Springdale and later transferred to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock. Children's Hospital doctors determined the baby suffered a skull fracture, according to the probable-cause affidavit.

A medical examiner's autopsy found the skull fracture was caused by nonimpact compressive force, according to court documents.

Metro on 02/01/2017

Print Headline: Police interview with man held in tot death at issue

