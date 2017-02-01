Home / Latest News /
Police: 3 men barge into Little Rock home, take man's money in front of teen son
By Emma Pettit
Three men robbed a Little Rock father of the money in his pocket in front of his 13-year-old son Tuesday night, police said.
Officers arrived at an apartment on Terra Vista Circle and found a 32-year-old man who said he was home with his teenage son when he heard a knock on the door shortly before 9 p.m., according to a police report.
He opened the door, and three men wearing all black clothing and black masks barged in and ordered him to the ground, the victim told police. One of the men held a shotgun, and they demanded the 32-year-old's money, the report said.
As the victim gave the robbers $100 in cash from his pocket, his 13-year-old son ran out of the apartment to find a neighbor and call police, the teen told authorities.
The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects were identified on the report.
