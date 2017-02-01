Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, February 01, 2017, 12:22 p.m.

Police: Teacher arrested after cartwheeling in front of students without underwear

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:34 a.m.

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Police in northern Oklahoma say they've arrested a substitute teacher on an indecent exposure complaint after she reportedly did a cartwheel in front of students while wearing a skirt but no undergarments.

The Pawhuska Police Department said a student recorded the incident on a cellphone. Police Chief Scott Laird said the incident reportedly happened during a high school choir class in Pawhuska, about 100 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

The substitute teacher, whose name has not been released, was arrested Tuesday afternoon. Pawhuska police say she remains jailed Wednesday morning.

Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments

TravisBickle says... February 1, 2017 at 11:34 a.m.

Supposedly one of the students caught her risque gymnastics routine on video.

BIGBERLE says... February 1, 2017 at 12:14 p.m.

I mean, that's so bad, it's funny. Geezus...

