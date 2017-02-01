Home / Latest News /
Police testing blood, tooth from missing man's pizza shop
By The Associated Press
LD FORGE, Pa. — Police are testing a tooth and some blood found in the northeastern Pennsylvania pizza shop owned by a man who hasn't been seen in a week.
Lackawanna County District Attorney Shane Scanlon said authorities are concerned for the safety of 58-year-old Robert Baron. He was last seen Jan. 25.
Since then, investigators searched his business, Ghigiarelli's Restaurant in Old Forge. They say they found a tooth in the sink and a bloody blanket. Blood also was found on the door and inside the car Baron was driving.
Old Forge Mayor Robert Mulkerin has urged residents to stop speculating about Baron's fate on social media, saying the businessman's family "is looking at this and it's not good."
