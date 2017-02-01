Report says burglars take Fisher's rings

Derek Fisher's hoped-for chance at a little NBA normalcy appears to have gone out the window. The former Los Angeles Lakers championship guard and former New York Knicks head coach was allegedly the victim of a robbery Monday morning, with burglars reportedly relieving him of the five championship rings he earned in Los Angeles.

The 42-year old Fisher, currently working as an analyst on local Lakers broadcasts, was not at home at the time and was unhurt. TMZ was the first to relay the story.

"Law enforcement sources tell us the NBA legend reported a burglary at his home Monday morning -- telling police he left the home at 7:30 A.M. and when he returned three hours later, it was clear someone had been inside," TMZ reported. "We're told officials believe the perp got into the house through a side door -- and went for his jewelry. Among the stolen goods was Fisher's five NBA rings he won during his run with the Lakers. They're each worth a ton of cash.

"Our sources say other jewelry was taken as well."

TMZ puts the value of the stolen goods at $300,000. The five championship rings were won in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010.

Fisher played with Los Angeles from 1996 until 2004, and again from 2007 through 2012. He joined the New York Knicks as coach soon after retiring in 2014, compiling a 40-96 record before being let go by the team on Feb. 8.

Fisher has made no statement on the reported robbery.

Drink up!

Minnesota lawmakers appear ready to let football fans drink a bit later when the Super Bowl comes to Minneapolis in 2018.

A Senate committee heard a bill Tuesday to allow liquor license holders in Hennepin and Ramsey counties apply to stay open until 4 a.m. during Super Bowl weekend. That's two hours later than usual.

Sen. Karin Housley, the bill's author, says the bill is similar to legislation from past years for the 2008 Republican National Convention and the 2014 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Senators asked few questions on the bipartisan legislation and set the bill aside for inclusion in a larger liquor bill.

Wish granted

For more than 200 days, Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia was the subject of a relentless Twitter campaign from one of his big fans.

Mark Johnson, a 40-year-old Englishman, just wanted one thing: To be Garcia's caddie for a day.

Using the hashtag "Letmecaddieforyou" on each occasion, Johnson sent Garcia a daily tweet -- some funny, some informative, some desperate -- from July 9 but got no response the first 205 times.

Eventually, on Day 206, Garcia relented.

"OK," the world's No. 15 golfer posted to Johnson, "I think I found the perfect day for you to get the taste of carrying my bag & make your dream come true! Are you ready?"

A date was agreed: Sept. 27, the pro-am ahead of the British Masters.

"I noticed him the first time from the first tweet he posted at me," Garcia said Tuesday, speaking from the Dubai Desert Classic. "I thought it was quite funny and it was very sincere, and obviously I was wondering how long it was going to keep going."

It ended up being nearly seven months.

Sports quiz

During his NBA career, Derek Fisher wore what four uniform numbers?

Sports answer

2, 4, 6 and 37

TIM COOPER

Sports on 02/01/2017