TUESDAY’S BOYS

BAPTIST PREP 81, MAYFLOWER 47 Connor Vanover led Baptist Prep (20-4) with 18 points and three blocked shots in a victory over Mayflower (4-19). Luke Vaden added 16 points, Dylan Hogan scored 14 points and made five steals and Issac McBride had 12 points, 10 rebounds and handed out six assists. For Mayflower, David Jagers scored 20 and Reggie Dunn 13. BEBEE 61, SEARCY 48 Led by K.J. O’Neill’s 25 points, the visiting Badgers (11-10) defeated the Lions (7-14). Deaundre Butler added 14 for Beebe. Jacob Ramey scored 18 for Searcy.

BENTON 57, WATSON CHAPEL 32 Getting 19 points and six assists from Jai Peters, the Panthers (16-5) stopped the Wildcats in Benton. Fred Harris added 12 points and Shaheed Halk 11 for Benton, which led 25-16 at the half. Jonathan Harris led Watson Chapel with 13 points.

CHARLESTON 67, WALDRON 26 Chase Ewing and Brandon Fenner each scored 20 points as the Tigers (13-8) defeated the Bulldogs.

EARLE 79, BAY 51 Gerry Bohannon put in 20 points and Travonta Dolittle added 19 as the Bulldogs topped the Yellowjackets. Also for Earle, Kevon Smith scored 16 points while Dontrell Johnson added 10 points and collected 10 rebounds.

HOPE 71, TEXARKANA 58 Markel Hanie led the Bobcats with 36 points in a victory over the Razorbacks in Hope.

JACKSONVILLE 64, SYLVAN HILLS 62 Tyree Appleby poured in 31 points as the Titans defeated the Bears at Sylvan Hills. DeJuan Ridgeway added 14 for Jacksonville, which led 37-27 at the half. Jordan Washington scored 17 to lead Sylvan Hills while Teleh Wade added 15 and Jacobe Davis scored 10.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 65, PULASKI ACADEMY 26 Javon Franklin’s 22 points, 10 rebounds and 2 steals helped the Patriots (18-4) blast the host Bruins (3-13) in a 6A/5A-4 game. Moses Moody added 10 points and four assists for Parkview. RIVERSIDE 84, HARRISBURG 56 Gavin Stone scored a game-high 36 points to lead Riverside over visiting Harrisburg. John Milligan added 15 points for Riverside, which led 42-26 at halftime. Zack Biggers led Harrisburg with 16 points, Gatlin Greneo added 15 and Gavin Casebier chipped in with 10.

TUESDAY’S GIRLS

ARKADELPHIA 47, FOUNTAIN LAKE 31 Arkadelphia jumped out to a 15-5 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a victory over visiting Fountain Lake. August McClure led Arkadelphia (12-11) with 16 points and Kabrelle Stulgate added 14. Abby Westermont led Fountain Lake with 11 points.

BALD KNOB 51, SOUTHSIDE BATESVLLE 42 Bald Knob used a 14-7 edge in the third quarter at home to pull away from Southside Batesville. Bald Knob led 23-21 at halftime before surging to a 37-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Madi Pierce scored 13 points to lead Bald Knob (20-2, 15-0 4A/3A-7), and Anna Wolford chipped in 10. Kassie Jenkins led all scorers with 18 for Southside Batesville, and Reese Gardner scored 12.

BATESVILLE 65, MORRILTON 42 Hannah Qualls scored 14 points as the Lady Pioneers (18-4) defeated the Lady Devil Dogs (8-14) in Batesville. Kaliyah Brooks led Morrilton with 10 points.

BEEBE 58, SEARCY 43 Katie Turner scored 17 points in leading the Lady Badgers (16-7) over the Lady Lions (6-15) in Searcy. Libbie Hill added 14 for Beebe. Kayla Churchwell scored nine points to lead Searcy.

CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 58, CENTERPOINT 52, OT Down six entering the fourth quarter, Camden Fairview outscored Centerpoint 14-8 in the final quarter and 9-3 in overtime to pick up the road victory. Kynzi Morgan and Mikeya Haygood each scored 13 points for Camden Fairview (8-12). Jayla Jackson scored 12. Centerpoint’s Courtney Samuel scored 21 points.

CARLISLE 56, ENGLAND 40 Kylie Warren scored 18 points as Carlisle earned a victory over visiting England. Kayla Golleher added 12 points for Carlisle (21-3), which led 33-14 at halftime. Tatayana Penister had 12 points to lead England.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 46, ESTEM 36 Christyn Williams scored 41 points to lead Central Arkansas Christian (21-2) to a victory over the visiting Lady Mets (16-10). Mariah Adams led eStem with 16 points.

CONWAY 67, FS SOUTHSIDE 38 The Lady Wampus Cats (18-5, 5-2 7A-Central) used two runs to turn a deficit into a runaway victory over the Mavericks (6-13, 2-5). Southside led 9-8 on a Lynley Sharum inside basket. But Conway then went on an 11-0 run to lead 19-9 en route to a 24-13 advantage after one quarter. The Lady Cats opened the second quarter with an 11-2 run to increase the lead to 35-15. Conway led 48-23 at halftime, then increased the lead to 65-33 after three quarters. Fut’ra Banks paced the Lady Cats with 18 points while Asiya Smith poured in 15 and Savannah Love added 11. Sharum paced the Mavericks with nine points.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 58, PULASKI ACADEMY 55 Sydni Williams and Kourtney Junior each scored 14 points as the Lady Patriots (17-3) earned a road victory over the Lady Bruins (20-2). Mattie Hatcher led Pulaski Academy with 22 points while Morgan Wallace put in 16 points. MAYFLOWER 64, ARKANSAS BAPTIST 32 Mayflower jumped to a 50-18 lead at halftime and cruised at Arkansas Baptist. Tori Lasker led all scorers with 27 points, while Marissa Harper added 11 and Tristen Lasker scored 10 for Mayflower.

STAR CITY 43, HELENA-WEST HELENA 14 Amirra Ford led the Lady Bulldogs (22-2) with 12 points in a victory over the Lady Cougars.

TEXARKANA 52, HOPE 46 Texarkana outscored host Hope 24-18 in the first half on the way to a 6A/5A-6 victory. India Young led Texarkana with 13 points. Tatyanna Smith had 12 points to lead Hope, while Quiana Gulley added 10.

VILONIA 39, MOUNTAIN HOME 30 Paige Kelley scored 17 points as the Lady Eagles (15-6) defeated the Lady Bombers (12-10) in Vilonia. Vivian Daniel scored 13 points to lead Mountain Home.

WATSON CHAPEL 37, BENTON 24 Watson Chapel jumped out to a 10-4 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in a 6A/5A-5 victory in Benton. Peyton Martin led Watson Chapel with 20 points.

HIGH SCHOOL COACHES

