Sentence is 5 years for man's 6th DWI

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man who had pleaded guilty to his sixth offense of driving while intoxicated was sentenced Monday to five years in prison.

Garland County Circuit Judge John Homer Wright also fined Clark David Atkins $900, suspended his driver's license for four years, and ordered him to pay $320 in court costs and to complete an alcohol-safety program.

According to court records, Atkins, 47, was convicted of DWI on Sept. 23, 2009, in Washington County; and on Aug. 17, 2009; Feb. 8, 2012; Aug. 21, 2013; and Sept. 16, 2014, all in Garland County.

Atkins' most recent arrest occurred around 2 p.m. May 29, when police responded to a two-vehicle accident at Malvern and Hollywood avenues, according to an affidavit. One vehicle was still in the roadway when police arrived, but the second vehicle, a white GMC pickup, had attempted to leave the scene, driven over a curb and gotten stuck.

Police identified the pickup's driver as Atkins, who told them he had been drinking, the affidavit said. After Atkins was arrested, a breath test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.219 percent, almost three times the legal limit, according to documents.

Atkins' license also was suspended from a previous DWI.

State Desk on 02/01/2017