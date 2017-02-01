Shooting case dropped, felon still gets 10 years

A 32-year-old Little Rock man accused of shooting two people, one of them his former girlfriend, accepted a 10-year prison sentence Tuesday after prosecutors dropped the charges related to the shootings.

Arlandris Norris, represented by attorney Leonardo Monterrey, pleaded guilty to being felon in possession of a firearm for having a gun on the day of the shooting, Aug. 21, 2015, before Circuit Judge Herb Wright.

As a habitual offender with at least four felonies, he faced up to 40 years in prison. Prosecutors dropped two first-degree battery charges, representing the wounded pair: Chantae Lavron "Peaches" Burton, 21, and neighbor Curtis Tyrone Jordan, 46, of Little Rock.

Norris surrendered to police that same day, telling detectives he shot the two in self-defense: Burton outside her home in Little Rock at 7318 Twin Oaks Road, and Jordan at his 7201 Twin Oaks residence, according to police reports.

Jordan was wounded in the right hand while Burton was shot in the leg. Burton told police she had just broken up with Norris and left his home to stay with Jordan, a former boyfriend, court filings show.

Norris arrived at Jordan's home, and they got into a fight. Burton told police she helped Jordan wrap up his hand, then left. She said Norris shot her as she walked by the house she had shared with Norris, according to court filings.

In a separate proceeding Monday, Norris received a suspended one-year jail sentence in Little Rock District Court on a misdemeanor marijuana-possession charge. He pleaded no contest and was ordered to pay $385 in fines and court costs.

Court records show Little Rock police ticketed him for having marijuana on Jan. 21 at the intersection of 24th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

At the time of the shootings, court records show, Norris was on probation for two convictions from June 2012.

One count was for second-degree battery for hitting a neighbor, Coy Grimes, 57, in the face with a bat on May 7, 2011, at Norris' then-residence at 1725 E. 20th St. The men had been arguing, each accusing the other of trespassing, court filings show.

The second was for marijuana and cocaine possession charges for his arrest about two weeks earlier. Court files show Norris was arrested at 2 a.m. April 24, 2011, at 4504 Rodgers Road in North Little Rock by police investigating a disturbance.

Police found Norris yelling obscenities and possibly intoxicated. They found suspected cocaine and marijuana in his pants pocket, an arrest report said.

Court records show he was convicted on drug charges in August 2003 and then again in April 2005. Both times he was sentenced to probation.

Metro on 02/01/2017