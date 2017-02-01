Small earthquake rattles community in north-central Arkansas

A small earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in north-central Arkansas.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 2.1-magnitude quake occurred shortly after 4 a.m. near Letona in White County, which is about 8 miles northwest of Searcy or some 50 miles northeast of Little Rock.

There were no reports of any damage associated with the quake. The survey says quakes below 3.0 magnitude are generally felt only by a few people "under especially favorable conditions."

It's the first earthquake in Arkansas since a 2.0-magnitude temblor occurred around Greenbrier on Jan. 15, according to the Arkansas Geological Survey website.

Two other small earthquakes were reported on Nov. 6 just southeast of the one that occurred Wednesday. Those measured 2.2 and 2.6 in magnitude.