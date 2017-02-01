Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, February 01, 2017, 9:47 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Small earthquake rattles community in north-central Arkansas

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 8:40 a.m.

A small earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in north-central Arkansas.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 2.1-magnitude quake occurred shortly after 4 a.m. near Letona in White County, which is about 8 miles northwest of Searcy or some 50 miles northeast of Little Rock.

There were no reports of any damage associated with the quake. The survey says quakes below 3.0 magnitude are generally felt only by a few people "under especially favorable conditions."

It's the first earthquake in Arkansas since a 2.0-magnitude temblor occurred around Greenbrier on Jan. 15, according to the Arkansas Geological Survey website.

Two other small earthquakes were reported on Nov. 6 just southeast of the one that occurred Wednesday. Those measured 2.2 and 2.6 in magnitude.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Small earthquake rattles community in north-central Arkansas

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online