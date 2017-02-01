FOOTBALL

Sheridan to name Parker coach

Sheridan will name Lance Parker as its new football coach, the Sheridan School District announced in a news release Tuesday.

The Sheridan School Board will vote on the recommendation of Parker at its next board meeting Feb. 13.

Parker, the grandson of the late Jimmy "Red" Parker, was the offensive coordinator at Russellville last season under Billy Dawson, helping the Cyclones win the Class 6A state championship. Dawson is now at Fayetteville after spending two seasons in Russellville.

Before coaching in Russellville last season, Parker was the offensive coordinator at Bryant and also coached at DeSoto Central in Mississippi and Paris (Texas). He is a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University and played quarterback for the Tigers.

Louis Campbell, who was the Yellowjackets' coach since 2010, retired in November.

Morgan invited to combine

Arkansas receiver Drew Morgan became the sixth Razorback to be invited to the NFL scouting combine Tuesday. Morgan posted a screen shot of his invitation to social media to announce the news.

Morgan's agent, Chris Turnage of Hot Springs, said in January that Morgan would have a shot at an invitation to the event, which will take place Feb. 28 through March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

"Drew's on the bubble right now," Turnage said at the time. "Depending on what happens with the juniors, he might have a shot to go."

Morgan, a 6-foot, 193-pounder, will be joining teammates Brooks Ellis, Keon Hatcher, Jeremiah Ledbetter, Jeremy Sprinkle and Deatrich Wise at the combine.

Morgan, of Greenwood, had a breakout year as a junior with 63 receptions for 843 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had 65 catches for 739 yards and 3 touchdowns last fall.

BASKETBALL

Lyon, JBU women ranked

The Lyon College women's team remained at No. 9 in the NAIA Division I coaches' poll released Tuesday, while the John Brown women moved up three spots to No. 20.

The Scots have won three of their past four games, with the only loss coming Jan. 21 to Columbia (Mo.) College, which fell a spot to No. 13 this week. The Lady Golden Eagles have won their past five games, including a 73-69 victory Saturday at Mid-America Christian.

Freed-Hardeman received nine first-place votes and remains atop the poll with a 21-0 record. Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) is 23-0 and remained at No. 2, followed by Westmont (Calif.), Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and Vanguard (Calif.).

