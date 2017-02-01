Home /
Style: Don't be late for Church Saturday night at Verizon Arena
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 9:52 a.m.
Eric Church fans will get a double dose of the country crooner on his latest tour stop, and they’d better not plan on showing up fashionably late, Sean Clancy writes in Thursday's Style section.
For his Holdin’ My Own Tour, which pulls into North Little Rock’s Verizon Arena on Saturday, the Nashville outlaw is traveling without an opening act and will perform two sets on his own separated by an intermission.
“Fans must be in their seats by 8 p.m. sharp … to catch a memorable opening moment by Church,” according to publicity materials for the tour.
