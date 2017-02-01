Home /
Teens' car plunges into icy pool during drive to school, police say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:08 p.m.
UXBRIDGE, Mass. — Twin sisters ended up taking an icy plunge on their way to school, when their Lexus veered off the road and into a backyard swimming pool.
Police say the 17-year-old girls were headed to Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School in Uxbridge, Mass., before 8 a.m. Wednesday when the car crashed into a utility pole. It then crashed into a fence and went into the shallow end of the pool.
The airbags deployed, and the girls were able to climb out of the sunroof.
Homeowner Muhamed Alomar said he helped the girls get out of the car and brought them into his house to warm up.
The girls refused medical treatment. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
TravisBickle says... February 1, 2017 at 4:04 p.m.
Who cares?
Vickie55 says... February 1, 2017 at 4:22 p.m.
I guess they were driving the Lexus because the Mercedes was in the shop?
