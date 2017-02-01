Tipped off, police nab heist suspect

A man suspected of robbing a Beebe bank Monday afternoon has been arrested after investigators received "numerous" tips from the community, the Beebe Police Department said in a news release.

Patrick Loren Lucero was arrested early Tuesday in Faulkner County. He faces a charge of aggravated robbery in the holdup of the Simmons Bank branch in Beebe shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. Police say the robber handed a teller a note indicating he had a weapon and demanded cash.

Lucero was identified after investigators received "numerous Facebook tips and information from the community," the release said. Authorities had released surveillance video from the bank showing the robber and noting that the getaway vehicle was a maroon or burgundy SUV.

The Faulkner County sheriff's office said Lucero was found "lying in the woods" near Jarman Lane, where he was arrested.

Lucero was booked into the Faulkner County jail and was expected to be extradited to White County later, the release said. A March 7 court date is scheduled.

