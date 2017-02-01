UCA women roll on, scorch McNeese St.

A dominating second quarter propelled the Central Arkansas women's basketball team to one of its best offensive performances of the year and a road victory.

UCA shot a season-high 58.0 percent and scored 27 second-quarter points in beating McNeese State 72-49 on Tuesday night in Lake Charles, La.

Maggie Proffitt made six three-pointers and scored 22 points, her fourth 20-point game of the year, while Taylor Baudoin had 16 points for the Sugar Bears (16-4, 8-2 Southland), who have won seven games in a row. UCA is the first Southland team to eight conference victories, but it trails Stephen F. Austin and Abilene Christian, which are both 7-1.

UCA led 16-12 after the first quarter before making its first three shots of the second quarter. The Sugar Bears made 13 of 14 shots in the quarter and finished the half on a 12-2 run to go up 43-20.

The Sugar Bears made 29 of 50 shots from the field and 7 of 14 three-pointers in a shooting effort that helped negate 21 turnovers.

UCA held McNeese State to 30.6 percent shooting (19 of 62) and a season-low point total. It was the fourth time this season that UCA held a Southland team to below 50 points, and it is now holding conference opponents to 55.1 points per game.

