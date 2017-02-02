Home / Latest News /
Sheriff's office: Arkansas convenience store clerk killed; minor arrested
This article was published today at 11:56 a.m.
- Comments (5)
- aAFont Size
A 21-year-old clerk at an Arkansas convenience store was killed early Thursday, and a minor has been arrested, authorities say.
The employee of the EZ Mart on U.S. 71 South in Fouke was found dead around 2 a.m. inside the gas station, the Miller County sheriff’s office said in a statement on social media.
About 8 a.m., investigators located “multiple critical items of evidence” including the clothing the shooter wore during the crime and the weapon used in the woman’s death, Chief Deputy Michael McQuerrey said.
Authorities have not identified the minor arrested in the case. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
Additional information regarding the circumstances of the woman's death have not been released. McQuerrey said the agency was set to release more details later Thursday.
Fouke, a town of about 860 residents, is nearly 17 miles southeast of Texarkana in Miller County.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Sheriff's office: Arkansas convenience store clerk killed; minor arrested
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 5 of 5 total comments
NutButter says... February 2, 2017 at 12:31 p.m.
Mommas, don't let your babies grow up to work in convenience stores. It is a dangerous place to work. This is sad.
( permalink | suggest removal )
BirdDogsRock says... February 2, 2017 at 12:32 p.m.
Another broken Trump promise. He assured the nation the American carnage would end "right here, right now," and that He, alone, could stop the violence. Look like he may be on his way to being a failed president.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Queen1976 says... February 2, 2017 at 12:32 p.m.
We need armed guards in these stores, with instructions to shoot to kill these thugs..
( permalink | suggest removal )
BEARTRAP919 says... February 2, 2017 at 2:36 p.m.
It is the Nature of the Beast. Electronic Locking Doors would Help. Money or the love of Money is what keeps these stores open at Night, Dangerous Situation any way you look at it. Desperate People needing Jobs work these Shifts,
( permalink | suggest removal )
Blind_Eye says... February 2, 2017 at 3:23 p.m.
It's a shame that the bleeding hearts have a problem with executing under age murderers...
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.