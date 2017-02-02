Sheriff's office: Arkansas convenience store clerk killed; minor arrested

A 21-year-old clerk at an Arkansas convenience store was killed early Thursday, and a minor has been arrested, authorities say.

The employee of the EZ Mart on U.S. 71 South in Fouke was found dead around 2 a.m. inside the gas station, the Miller County sheriff’s office said in a statement on social media.

About 8 a.m., investigators located “multiple critical items of evidence” including the clothing the shooter wore during the crime and the weapon used in the woman’s death, Chief Deputy Michael McQuerrey said.

Authorities have not identified the minor arrested in the case. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Additional information regarding the circumstances of the woman's death have not been released. McQuerrey said the agency was set to release more details later Thursday.

Fouke, a town of about 860 residents, is nearly 17 miles southeast of Texarkana in Miller County.