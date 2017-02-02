Air base’s economic impact near $470M

— Arkansas’ seventh-largest employer is a “tremendous asset from all facets,” Jacksonville Mayor Gary Fletcher said.

According to a news release from the Little Rock Air Force Base, the base’s total economic impact in 2016 was nearly $470 million.

“The base has been the biggest economic impact here in central Arkansas, not just Jacksonville,” Fletcher said. “Sometimes, people think it’s just a Jacksonville thing, but [the base] truly affects central Arkansas. It’s Arkansas’ Air Force base.”

According to the release, the base has “more than 7,700 active duty, Air National Guard, Reserve, civil service and contractors” who are employed, and the base has “been responsible for indirectly creating 2,847 jobs with average annual salaries exceeding $42,500.”

The annual payroll for military and federal civilian workers at the base is $258 million, the release said.

“If you look at it in terms of money, it’s huge,” Fletcher said. “As mayor, I look beyond that. I look at our community and the people they bring here, and the impact it has on our community.”

Fletcher said the base brings diversity from nearly 50 nations and helps recruit businesses to the city of Jacksonville. He also said the base helps bring the community together.

“I don’t see a lot of social issues [here] that you’ve been seeing in the news and across the country in the past couple years,” he said. “There’s a lot of division in our country. There’s always a possibility that could happen to any city, but I think the people in this community have understood that we’re all Americans, and that while most of the people who are protesting and fussing and fighting focus on differences, we focus on the things we have in common so much.”

While others may have to turn on the TV or watch a movie to see a hero, Fletcher lives among them, he said of those at the Air Force base.

“When I’m on the tarmac in the middle of the night seeing airmen saying goodbye to their families, I see it played out,” he said. “I am blessed in a sense that I’m out there so much that I’m reminded of what makes America great and keeps us free.”

Fletcher said there is a lot of land not in use on the 6,000-plus-acre base, which can lead to more opportunities for the base to expand and provide more jobs.

“The economic impact — it just speaks for itself,” Fletcher said. “It is kind of a cornerstone of our economic-development projects that we have in our community.”

