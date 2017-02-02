After revenue report, Arkansas governor tells agencies to brace for possible cuts

2:45 P.M. UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he's asking several agencies to make contingency plans for potential budget cuts after finance officials announced the state's net revenue had fallen $57 million below forecast.

The Republican governor told reporters Thursday he's asking for the plans as he watches the state's revenue over the next couple months and will decide by March whether to make any adjustments. Hutchinson said the agencies he's asking for plans from include the departments of Human Services, Education and Correction.

The revenue figures were released the day after Hutchinson signed into law his $50 million plan to cut taxes for thousands of low-income residents. That tax cut is set to take effect in 2019 under the law.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

EARLIER:

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas finance officials say the state's revenue has fallen $57 million below forecast this year, with word coming the day after the state's Republican governor signed into law an income tax cut that'll take effect in two years.

The state Department of Finance and Administration on Thursday said the state's net available revenue last month totaled $535.9 million, which was $15.9 million below the same month last year and $47.1 million below forecast. The state's net revenue for the fiscal year that began July 1 totals $3.1 billion.

DFA Director Larry Walther said he's not planning on changing the forecast yet and wants to monitor the next couple months.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday signed into law his $50 million low-income tax cut, which will take effect in 2019.