Home / Latest News /
After revenue report, Arkansas governor tells agencies to brace for possible cuts
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:36 a.m. Updated today at 2:47 p.m.
- Comments (6)
- aAFont Size
2:45 P.M. UPDATE:
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he's asking several agencies to make contingency plans for potential budget cuts after finance officials announced the state's net revenue had fallen $57 million below forecast.
The Republican governor told reporters Thursday he's asking for the plans as he watches the state's revenue over the next couple months and will decide by March whether to make any adjustments. Hutchinson said the agencies he's asking for plans from include the departments of Human Services, Education and Correction.
The revenue figures were released the day after Hutchinson signed into law his $50 million plan to cut taxes for thousands of low-income residents. That tax cut is set to take effect in 2019 under the law.
Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
EARLIER:
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas finance officials say the state's revenue has fallen $57 million below forecast this year, with word coming the day after the state's Republican governor signed into law an income tax cut that'll take effect in two years.
The state Department of Finance and Administration on Thursday said the state's net available revenue last month totaled $535.9 million, which was $15.9 million below the same month last year and $47.1 million below forecast. The state's net revenue for the fiscal year that began July 1 totals $3.1 billion.
DFA Director Larry Walther said he's not planning on changing the forecast yet and wants to monitor the next couple months.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday signed into law his $50 million low-income tax cut, which will take effect in 2019.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: After revenue report, Arkansas governor tells agencies to brace for possible cuts
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 6 of 6 total comments
DoubleBlind says... February 2, 2017 at 11:39 a.m.
Wow. Where did the DFA geniuses obtain their finance degrees? Or do they not have degrees? This sounds like finger in the wind, light a candle kinda math to me. I completely agree the poor should get tax relief but the EITC would have been a much better solution for them than a straight up tax cut. And the numbers will never improve until we grow the AR economy. This is where the AR GOP brain bust comes up empty every time.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Queen1976 says... February 2, 2017 at 12:29 p.m.
And seems that they will be trying to recoup this shortfall from the Medical Marijuana bill that voters approved, sticking it to the sick people! What a cluster!
( permalink | suggest removal )
DoubleBlind says... February 2, 2017 at 12:34 p.m.
Amazon just announced they chose Kentucky, just outside the Cincinnatti, OH, airport as the site of their latest distribution center. Did AR even compete for this? If not, why not? If so, why wasn't AR chosen? Locating the center in AR would have solved the Amazon sales tax issue AND would have created almost 3000 jobs.
( permalink | suggest removal )
BEARTRAP919 says... February 2, 2017 at 2:41 p.m.
WOW, Do Citizens really expect anything different??? More Income is needed badly because the Rich people need a big Tax Cut. You notice the Poor people got one, but now they are going to take it away, This is what is called pandering to the public, Two Years Out, This is really attempting to get good reviews and at no Cost. More Commodes must be needed in the Governors Mansion,
( permalink | suggest removal )
dunk7474 says... February 2, 2017 at 3:10 p.m.
Denver,portland, and seattle have more people moving there than any where else. Real estate is hotter than anywhere else. More income at every level. Of coarse the 150 million in taxes doesn't hurt. But our brainless governor and his step brothers think pot is a bad thing.
( permalink | suggest removal )
DoubleBlind says... February 2, 2017 at 3:20 p.m.
I'm no fan of Asa but he is correct to require cuts from the 3 biggest budget busters: Health, Educatin and Corrections. He at least understands that needed cuts can't come from other sources alone. Let's not just see if he follows through and hold his feet to the fire. I will be the first to shake his hand and buy him a beer if he proves he has the b***s to walk the talk.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.