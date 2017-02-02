Ashdown's Montaric Brown glad to stay home

ASHDOWN -- Four-star safety Montaric Brown, generally regarded as the state's top recruit, signed with the University of Arkansas Wednesday.

Brown, a first-team Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps defensive back, committed to Arkansas in late July.

"I'm just happy and blessed for this opportunity," Brown said at a packed Ashdown High School library.

Brown, 6-0, 175 with 4.5 speed in the 40, said he turned down offers from the likes of LSU, Alabama and Oklahoma to join the Razorbacks in Fayetteville.

"It's home, first and foremost," Brown said of going to Fayetteville. "Those other places are nice but home is where the heart is. I'm so excited for this moment and I'm extremely happy that I am finally a Razorback."

Brown, who is rated as the nation's No. 12 safety by ESPN, said he understands the responsibility that accompanies lofty praise.

"I can't wait to join my teammates and start learning the playbook," he said. "I understand there's going to competition, but hopefully I'll do what needs to be done, and I can play right away.

Ashdown Coach Matt Richardson, a former assistant at Blinn Junior College in Texas, said he has a good idea what a good player looks like.

"I've coached 16 NFL players and this kid is a player," said Richardson, noting that Brown is looking forward to playing for new defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads.

Richardson said Brown's talents should be honed with precision.

"McTelvin Agim is a positive guy for Montaric," Richardson said. "A few months ago we had a talk about Montaric hitching his wagon to Agim. That guy is going to the NFL in 3 years, there's no secret about that. Why not pick up positive traits from a guy that is going to be a future pro."

Sports on 02/02/2017