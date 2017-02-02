ASU emphasizes offensive linemen (9), defensive backs (8)

Even the most casual observer could see Arkansas State's need for offensive linemen.

A simple glance at a depth chart at any point last season would have revealed that its five regular starters were seniors, as was its most used backup and another contributor. The departures up front made it so a projected depth chart for next year was just about impossible to put together.

Not anymore, after ASU Coach Blake Anderson announced a signing class Wednesday that went heavy on offensive linemen of all types. Of ASU's 27 announced signings, 9 are going to play offensive line, a collection that includes 1 graduate transfer, 4 junior-college transfers and 4 high school players that he hopes address immediate and future needs.

"It was almost a free-agency type thought process," said Anderson, who unveiled his fourth signing class.

The need for linemen was so dire that Anderson gave up spots usually reserved for skill-position players to get as many linemen as possible.

Aldon Clark, from New Orleans Edna Karr, the only quarterback in the class, leaves ASU with three on scholarship, one short of Anderson's usual desire. ASU didn't sign any running backs; Anderson said he hopes the returning tandem of Johnston White and Warren Wand, along with Armond Weh-Weh, who is recovering from a torn ACL, can handle the chore until more can be recruited next season.

"We really didn't have a choice," he said. "It's hard to pass up some very good skill guys that I think we could have gotten. It was tough. But it as out of necessity, and we really did not have a choice."

ASU's starting offensive line for its season-opener Sept. 2 at Nebraska could very well consist of a combination of the nine signees.

Anderson said its possible that Lanard Bonner, who transferred from Highland, Kan., Community College, last fall but counts toward this class; Jaypee Philbert, a graduate transfer from Iowa State; Chase Johnson, a canter from Northwest Mississippi Community College; Marvis Brown, from Tyler, Texas, Junior College and Nour-Eddine Seidnaly, from ASA College in Brooklyn, could fill the starting roles, depending on how they perform in spring practice, summer workouts and fall practice.

Freshmen Justin Dutton, from Guthrie, Okla., Dwayne Fisher, from Marrero, La., and Andrew Harris, from Oklahoma City, Okla., could factor into those decisions, too, as could sophomores Troy Elliot and Dalton Ford. Either way, Anderson said he feels better about his 15 scholarship offensive linemen than at any other point while getting "bigger and more powerful."

A similar strategy was used to fill holes in the defensive backfield. ASU added eight defensive backs, including four slated to play safety after it lost three seniors last season. Jefferie Gibson, from Arizona Western Community College, started his career at Clemson. Darreon Jackson, who played last year at Coffeyville, Kan., Community College, started at Boise State before he was suspended after a university sexual assault investigation.

Specific positions for those players might not be decided until after fall practice, Anderson said.

"It means we'll have to figure that out as we go," he said. "It'll make for a chaotic summer and fall camp, but they're all athletic and pretty versatile. We just wanted to be as athletic as we could be. We'll figure out where they can play later."

ASU signed two in-state players and both have connections to the Red Wolves. Wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr.'s father is ASU's fourth all-time leading rusher after playing in 1998-2001.

"The best all-around athlete in the state," Anderson said of Adams.

Hunter Moreton, a defensive lineman from Fort Smith Southside, is the younger brother of former ASU offensive lineman Austin Moreton.

ASU's class was ranked second in the Sun Belt by Rivals.com, Scout.com and eighth by 247sports.com. Texas State was the leader in all three services. Anderson brushed off the rankings, whether they were good or bad.

"If you ever start focusing on stars and things, you're focused on the wrong things," he said. "I guess we'll find out 3 or 4 years from now whether it's championship-level [class] or not."

