VIDEO: At breakfast, Trump seeks prayers for Schwarzenegger over 'Apprentice' ratings
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:39 a.m. Updated today at 12:02 p.m.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is seeking prayers for Arnold Schwarzenegger over ratings for Celebrity Apprentice — the show Trump once hosted.
Addressing the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington on Thursday, Trump said ratings went "right down the tubes," and the show has been a "total disaster" since the actor and former California governor debuted as host last month.
Trump told the audience, "I want to just pray for Arnold if we can."
Schwarzenegger responded in a brief video on his Twitter account, captioned "The National Prayer Breakfast?" He suggests he and Trump switch jobs since Trump is "such an expert in ratings."
That way, Schwarzenegger says, "people can finally sleep comfortably again."
According to the Nielsen company, ratings for Schwarzenegger's debut were down significantly compared to Trump's debut in January 2004.
ARMNAR says... February 2, 2017 at 11:24 a.m.
What an utter failure...as a president, as a father, as a husband...as a human being.
A corn-studded turd with a bad combover. Trumpsters must be bursting with pride.
( permalink | suggest removal )
ToTheLeft says... February 2, 2017 at 12:50 p.m.
The bully praises nothing unless it strokes his ego.
( permalink | suggest removal )
DoubleBlind says... February 2, 2017 at 12:51 p.m.
OMG...I'm not religious so this mostly just confirms for me that Trump is a distracted Idiot-in-Chief whose priorities are tv show ratings rather than lives and livelihoods of Americans. If his religious supporters are not horrified by the fact that THIS is what he prayed for, well then we all should be hoping the 'rapture' is real and that only Trump is left behind.
( permalink | suggest removal )
JakeTidmore says... February 2, 2017 at 12:54 p.m.
It seems a lot of bullies speaking up for a bully nowadays. Not surprising and not appealing either. Dignity seems to be beyond the reach of Trump and his sycophants. Plain old human decency has been given the boot and proclaimed un-American.
Sad, extremely sad.
( permalink | suggest removal )
CarpeNoctis says... February 2, 2017 at 12:57 p.m.
Are y'all happy now? You've elected someone who has obvious mental health issues and doesn't have the first clue as to how to govern, so we now have a white supremacist as acting president. Is this really what you wanted? You won't escape the carnage either.
( permalink | suggest removal )
FrankTX99 says... February 2, 2017 at 1:05 p.m.
Here we have 4 of the Arkansas Gazette's finest intellectual readers who daily look for a Trump headline so they can go straight to the comments and start calling Trump silly names.
Is this what you mean when you say "If they go low, we go high?
( permalink | suggest removal )
tressiewilkinsyahoocom says... February 2, 2017 at 1:10 p.m.
What we need to pray for, is for our president to prioritize, to focus on his presidential duties and to make the right decisions in order for America to not go down the tubes.
( permalink | suggest removal )
richardanderinpowell says... February 2, 2017 at 1:49 p.m.
The fact that this EVEN made a headline is laughable.
( permalink | suggest removal )
ARMNAR says... February 2, 2017 at 2:11 p.m.
Frank, just because you're thrilled by a POTUS who is beholden to Vlad Putin, wipes his ass with the Constitution, and betrays American ideals on a daily basis doesn't mean we are.
Support this traitor if you must, but also accept that you're on the wrong side of history and shall be judged accordingly.
( permalink | suggest removal )
PopulistMom says... February 2, 2017 at 2:44 p.m.
Frank,
With Republicans and foreign leaders attacking Trump, you shouldn't worry about what the Democrats say.
Best attack of the day comes from Arnold. He suggests that they switch jobs so that Trump can worry about Apprentice ratings and so that the people of this country can "finally sleep peacefully at night."
( permalink | suggest removal )
