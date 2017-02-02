Chamber reviews achievements, presents honors

— Members of the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce were letting the good times roll along with hundreds of Independence County residents at the chamber’s annual meeting and gala Friday.

About 300 people attended the Mardi Gras-themed event at Josie’s Steakhouse in Batesville. Dancers, acrobats, carnival entertainers and a magician entertained the crowd before the ceremony began. State and local government officials were in attendance, including state Rep. James Sturch, R-Batesville, and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance to kick off the ceremony.

Crystal Johnson, director of the chamber, provided a year in review for 2016. She said it was not only a record-setting year for the chamber but for the community at large.

A video was shown highlighting some of the major accomplishments in Batesville and the surrounding areas in 2016 that were a result of efforts launched as part of IMPACT Independence County, a 10-year strategic plan designed to improve quality of life and increase economic opportunities for all county residents.

One of the initiatives of the plan was to hire a full-time tourism director, a role that Kyle Christopher now fills. Christopher’s background was in banking before he founded Nomads, an outdoor recreation company, with his brothers. Now as tourism director, he hopes to bring together tourism-related activities across the county.

Several major employers expanded their businesses last year, including White River Medical Center, Peco Foods Inc., Lifeplus International, Wood-Lawn Inc., Intimidator, Bad Boy Mowers and LaCroix Precision Optics.

Kirk Warden, executive vice president for LaCroix, accepted the Excellence in Business award later that evening for the company, which is celebrating 70 years in business.

The year also saw several new businesses join the downtown Main Street area, including The Pinto Coffee and Comida, and 109 Main restaurants, along with the revitalized Melba Theater.

Other achievements highlighted were the renovation of the Batesville Regional Airport, expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment plant, free Wi-Fi on Main Street, the inaugural Artoberfest and the announcement of the relocation of the Independence County Library to the historic Barnett Building.

“A few years ago, our Main Street business district had 15 to 20 vacant store fronts. Last month we had only two,” said Robb Roberts, outgoing chamber board chairman. “We need to keep our laser-beam focus on our strategic plan. We are all responsible to leave this world better than we found it.”

Roberts ceremoniously passed the gavel to the new chamber board chairman, Carter Ford, who presented awards to area businesses.

The Leader in Health Care award went to White River Health System’s Graduate Medical Education Program. The internal-medicine residency program was accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education and will receive its first class of residents in July.

Gary Bebow, CEO of White River Health System, noted that the program is the only one of its kind. It is the only Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education-accredited internal-medicine residency program in Arkansas outside of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences system. UAMS will work closely with White River Health System as the program progresses.

Brice and Haley Stephens, owners of The Pinto Coffee and Comida, received the Excellence in Customer Focus award. The award is given to businesses that strive to exceed customer expectations and provide industry-leading standards of service.

“People talk about living the dream, but we really are,” Haley Stephens said. “This is our dream, and just to be nominated for this award is an honor. To win is amazing.”

The Community Collaboration award went to the Melba Theater. Owners Adam and Mandi Curtwright received the award. They renovated the historic theater, along with co-owners Joe and Janelle Shell. The award for Chamber Ambassador of the Year went to Ashley Engles with Citizens Bank.

The 2016 Leadership Batesville class was also recognized during the ceremony. As their project, members of the class took on the theme for the 2016 White River Water Carnival and also coordinated the Batesville Christmas parade.

The evening concluded with dinner, dancing and a dueling piano performance by Felix and Fingers.