COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Feb. 2

8 Weeks of Clay Course

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Arkansas Craft School will offer 8 Weeks of Clay, taught by David Dahlstedt, from 1-4 p.m. Thursdays, beginning today. Students of all skill levels of students are encouraged to attend. The class features instruction in both wheel-thrown and hand-built pottery. For more information or to register, contact the Arkansas Craft School at arkcraftschool@gmail.com, or register at www.arkansascraftschool.org.

End of Year Banquet

BALD KNOB — The Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce will present its End of Year Banquet at the Bald Knob School Cafeteria, 103 W. Park Ave. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and the guest speaker will be Mitch Petrus, former football player for the Arkansas Razorbacks and the New York Giants. Tickets are $15 per person. For more information or tickets, call the chamber at (501) 724-3140, or call (501) 283-0287.

Feb. 3

Main Street Batesville’s Winter Gala

BATESVILLE — The 2017 Winter Gala, a fundraiser for Main Street Batesville, will take place at 6:30 p.m. at The Loft on the top floor of the Barnett Building. The event will feature a 1970s theme, and people are encouraged to dress accordingly. Beverages and hors d’oeurves will be served, and there will be live and silent auctions, live entertainment, dancing and a DJ. Tickets, at $25 each or $45 per couple, can be purchased at Studio Salon, Merchants & Planters Bank, the Melba Theater, the Main Street Batesville office and at the door. For more information, call Main Street Batesville at (870) 698-1555 or visit www.mainstreetbatesville.org.

Feb. 4

Clary Fitness Team Registration Deadline

ASH FLAT — Saturday is the deadline to register for the Clary Fitness team for the World Association of Benchers and Deadlifters (WABDL) Nationals Bench Press and Deadlift Championship, to take place Feb. 18 in Jonesboro. To participate on the Clary Fitness team or for more information, call (870) 994-4444, visit claryfitness.com, or stop by Clary Fitness in Ash Flat, next to the Walmart Supercenter, and pick up an entry form. For information on the ClaryFit Kids Programs, visit www.tntgymacad.com.

International Food Fest

SEARCY — St. James Catholic Church, 1102 Pioneer Road, will present its ninth annual International Food Fest in the church’s Parish Hall. A silent auction will begin at 5:30 p.m., and food stations will open at 6:30 p.m. Various international foods will be served from countries such as Mexico, Greece, the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Poland, Spain, England, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Nigeria. Advance tickets are available for $10 at the church office and from parishioners. Tickets will be $20 at the door. In case of inclement weather, the Food Fest will be reset for Feb. 11.

The SAME Cafe

SEARCY — The SAME Cafe will be open from 4-5:30 p.m. at the West Side Church of Christ, 709 W. Arch St. The SAME Cafe is open to anyone in the community who would like a free warm meal.

Super Bowl Chili Cook-off

WILBURN — The Wilburn Friends and Family Relay for Life team will have a Super Bowl Chili Cook-off at Wilburn Baptist Church. Bring a crock pot of chili and compete, or bring an appetite and taste the entries. Eating will be from 5-7 p.m., followed by gospel music at 7. For more information, call Danita Hayes at (501) 206-2505.

Feb. 6

Basic Self-Defense for Women Class

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Police Department and the Law Enforcement Community Relations Team will offer a free class, Hands-On Basic Self-Defense for Women, at 6 p.m. in the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville’s Independence Hall, 2005 White Drive. Participants will learn techniques to decrease their chances of being victims. The class is free, and water will be provided. Students are asked to wear comfortable clothing. For more information, call Scott at (870) 805-0797 or Alisa at (870) 805-0798, or email lawenforcementcrt@gmail.com.

Retired Teachers Meeting

CABOT — The Lonoke County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar on Dakota Drive. Lunch will be followed by discussion of issues pertinent to retired teachers. Attendees are asked to bring nonperishable food items to be donated to area food banks.

Independence County Republicans Meeting

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Republicans will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Citizens Bank Annex, 285 E. College St. State Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Gravette, will talk to the group about his deployment experiences in the Mideast.

ONGOING

Spring Fairgrounds Flea Market

SALEM — The Fulton County Fair Association is accepting vendors for the 14th annual Spring Fairgrounds Flea Market, set for April 8 in Salem. The Salem Chamber of Commerce Communitywide Yard Sale will also take place that day. Inside spaces for the flea market are 8-by-8 feet for $30, 8-by-16 feet for $40 and 8-by-24 feet for $50. An outside space is 12-by-20 feet for $40. There is a $5 charge for electricity. Vendor applications are available at www.fultoncountyfair.org, or call (870) 895-5565 or email clewis@fultoncountyfair.org to receive an application in the mail.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Son Lamb Honorary Scholarship

MELBOURNE — A scholarship has been established in Son Lamb’s name. Lamb has supported, promoted and encouraged not only businesses in north Arkansas, but individuals as well. The scholarship will be awarded to an area student attending Ozarka College. For more information, contact Suellen Davidson, Ozarka College director of advancement, at (870) 368-2059 or sdavidson@ozarka.edu.

Tamales for Tutoring

BATESVILLE — The Ozark Foothills Literacy Project will have its first tamale fundraiser. Tickets are now on sale, and tamales will be available for pickup Feb. 25. The Literacy Project serves Sharp, Fulton, Independence and Izard counties. Volunteer tutors assist adults in learning how to read, write and speak English. To purchase tickets or volunteer, call the Literacy Project at (870) 793-5912. For more information, visit www.oflp.org.

Free GED Classes

MELBOURNE — Free GED classes will be offered through Adult Education at Ozarka College’s four locations. Classes will meet at Ozarka College in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; in Ash Flat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; and in Mammoth Spring and Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Registration is ongoing. For more information, call Ozarka College’s Adult Education Department at (870) 368-2051.

Master Gardener Training

SEARCY — The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service in White County is seeking applicants for its Master Gardener Program. A new series of training classes will be conducted on five consecutive Wednesdays: March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. The program is open to anyone with a strong interest in gardening, a willingness to learn and a desire to educate others in recommended gardening practices. The cost of the initial training and materials is $75, which includes the first year’s dues. All sessions will be held in Searcy. Preregistration is required by Feb. 10. For more information, call (501) 268-5394 or email white-searcy@uaex.edu.

Community Awards Nominations

BEEBE — The Beebe Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the following 2016-17 Community Awards: the Ruth L. Couch Lifetime Service Award, Citizen of the Year, Beebe Public Schools Educator of the Year, Arkansas State University-Beebe Educator of the Year, Business of the Year, New Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year. The deadline to submit nominations is Feb. 10.

Grief & Loss Support Group

JACKSONVILLE — The Caring Hearts Grief & Loss Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 and again March 18 at the Christian Church of Jacksonville, 200 E. Martin near First Street. For those who do not wish to participate in group meetings, individual sessions can be scheduled. For more information, contact Steve Summers at (870) 710-1508.

Bill of Rights Exhibit

CALICO ROCK — In honor of the Bill of Rights’ 225th anniversary, a Bill of Rights exhibit will be featured in the Murphy Gallery at the Calico Rock Museum and Visitor Center through Feb. 25. The pop-up exhibit was developed by the National Archives and is touring the nation. The exhibit shares some history of the Bill of Rights and challenges guests to appreciate the freedoms found in the document. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.calicorockmuseum.com or call (870) 297-6100.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center of Beebe, 302 N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Year-Round Story Time

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., hosts the Children’s Story Time at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The event includes stories, videos and a craft time. Coordinator Katie Treubig said the program is aimed at entertaining preschoolers but is also appropriate for home-schooled children. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814.

Republicans Meeting

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to attend the meetings.

Upcoming

Chili Cook-off and Silent Auction

CABOT — The Kiwanis Club of Cabot will present its annual Chili Cook-off and Silent Auction from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Cabot Armory, 103 Commercial Park Drive. Tickets are $3 each. Ticket holders will have an opportunity to sample each chili entry and vote for their favorite decorated booth. The family-friendly event will include a silent auction, games and a DJ. To promote a business or organization with a booth and enter the chili contest, contact Jan Anders at (501) 454-4726. All of the proceeds from the event will be used to assist Cabot School District students.

Fitness Extravaganza

JACKSONVILLE — The third annual Fitness Extravaganza at the Boys & Girls Club of Jacksonville is set for 1 p.m. Feb. 12. For more information, call (501) 982-4316.

Cleburne County Retired Teachers Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Retired Teachers will meet at noon Feb. 14 at the Rustic Inn, 404 S. Seventh St. Current bills that affect the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System will be presented and discussed. All retired school personnel are encouraged to attend. For more information, call Lavern Penn at (501) 206-0357.

Embraceable You

NEWPORT — Tickets remain on sale for Embraceable You, the second installment in the 2016-2017 ASU-Newport Patron Series. Set for 7 p.m. Feb. 14, the show is a tribute to the music of George Gershwin, set in post-war Paris. The night of musical theater features dance numbers, nostalgic ballads and romantic comedy, with Dean and Lisa Ferguson Balkwill, assisted by four musicians. Tickets are $23 and may be purchased by visiting tickets.asun.edu or calling (870) 512-7850.

Cupid in the Caverns

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Cupid in the Caverns, part of the Blanchard Springs Caverns Concert Series, will feature the sounds of Pam Setser and Friends from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 18 in the caverns. Tickets are $20 each or $35 for couples. To reserve tickets, call the Mountain View Area Chamber of Commerce at (870) 269-8068.

A Taste of New Orleans Fundraiser

JACKSONVILLE — A Taste of New Orleans, a fundraiser for the Jacksonville Senior Wellness and Activity Center, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Jacksonville Community Center Banquet Hall, 5 Municipal Drive. The event will feature live jazz and a dinner of chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, red beans and rice with smoked sausage, jambalaya and king cake. Tickets are $20 each and are available at the Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 100 Victory Circle. For tickets or more information, call the center at (501) 982-7531.

Mary Ark of the Covenant Luncheon

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — All women are invited to a Mardi-Gras themed luncheon sponsored by the Mary Ark of the Covenant Arkansas Chapter of Magnificat, a ministry to Catholic women. The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25, with registration at 11, in St. Michael’s Catholic Church Parish Hall. Tickets are $12 and include a catered Cajun lunch, a time of worship and the featured speaker, Cindy Harris, coordinator of the chapter. Mail requests for tickets, postmarked by Feb. 6, to Sharon Vander Zyl, 107 Cherokee Road, Cherokee Village, AR 72529. Include a self-addressed, stamped envelope. No tickets will be sold at the door.

A Night at the Races

SEARCY — The Junior Auxiliary of Searcy will host A Night at the Races Charity Ball at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Searcy Country Club. The event will feature live entertainment, casino tables, drawings for prizes, a live auction and derby-style cuisine. Derby attire is encouraged. Proceeds from the event will fund the Junior Auxiliary’s year-round projects. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.

The Royal Family Ball

CABOT — The Royal Family Ball, a Disney-themed family-friendly fundraising event for the local nonprofit Glam Girls Club, will begin at 6:30 p.m. March 2 at the Cabot National Guard Armory. Tickets, which range in price from $25 each to six for $125, are available online at www.cabotggc.com.

Introduction to Woodturning Class

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Introduction to Woodturning, a weekend class taught by Thomas Dunn, will take place March 3-5 at the Arkansas Craft School. Dunn has been an instructor at the Craft School for several years and teaches beginners the basic techniques of turning bowls and other objects. All materials and tools are provided. The class is limited to five in order to provided one-on-one instruction and support. For more information or to register, contact the Arkansas Craft School at arkcraftschool@gmail.com or register at www.arkansascraftschool.org.

Culinary Arts Students Showcase Dinner

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College’s Culinary Arts students will host a student showcase dinner March 10 in the Student Services Center at Ozarka College. Dinner seating will take place from 6-7 p.m. Tickets are $15 each, and the menu will feature a three-course meal, including a beverage, and will allow guests to select from a limited menu. When making reservations, guests are asked to specify any dietary needs or allergies. Reservations are required by March 6 by contacting chef Alden Griffus at (870) 368-2073 or alden.griffus@ozarka.edu.

Sharae Jones Memorial 5K Run/Walk

JACKSONVILLE — In memory of Sharae Jones, a victim of domestic violence, the Sharae Jones Memorial 5K Run/Walk will begin at 10 a.m. March 11 at McArthur Church, 3501 John Harden Drive. For more information, call (501) 982-1136.

Celebrity Golf Tournament

JACKSONVILLE — The Boys & Girls Club of Jacksonville, in a partnership with the McDonald Association Collective Collaboration, will host the first Your Start … Our Future Celebrity Golf Tournament on March 17 at Southern Oaks Country Club, 701 Foxwood Drive. The four-man scramble will begin at 11:15 a.m., with a break for lunch at 12:30 p.m. The cost for the tournament is $150 per person or $600 per team and includes a round of golf, lunch, a golf cart, a team photo and a swag bag. The deadline to enter is March 10. For more information, call Laconda Watson at (501) 982-4316 or Dominique McGrudder at (501) 773-0917.

Arkansas Run For the Fallen

BEEBE — The sixth annual Arkansas Run for the Fallen, a 146-mile run to honor every Arkansas service member who has died while serving on active duty since Sept. 11, 2001, will take place March 24-26. The run will begin in Ozark and end on the steps of the state Capitol in Little Rock. The public is invited to join members of the core team for the final 5K as they complete the journey to honor the Arkansas Fallen. For more information, visit www.arkansasrunforthefallen.org.

