England defensive end: Baylor is the right place

ENGLAND -- B.J. Thompson is moving from the state's smallest classification to one of college football's Power Five conferences.

The England defensive end and first-team Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps selection signed a national letter of intent Wednesday with Baylor of the Big 12 Conference.

Thompson, 6-6, 220 pounds, chose Baylor over Florida State, Texas, Utah and Washington State. He said new Baylor Coach Matt Rhule originally recruited him while he was head coach at Temple.

"When I went down there, it was like family," said Thompson, who originally committed to Washington State but decommitted in January. "I pictured myself spending my next four or five years there. Me and the coaching staff have a really good connection. I felt like they really wanted me."

Arkansas also recruited Thompson, but England Coach Terry Farmer said Wednesday that the Razorbacks didn't project him to gain enough weight on his 220-pound frame to play defensive end or linebacker, the positions they envisioned him playing.

Baylor is getting one of Arkansas' top defensive players who helped lead England to two consecutive 5-2A Conference championships.

Thompson, the No. 6 player in Arkansas according to ESPN.com, recorded 29 tackles, including 16 1/2 for a loss, 7 1/2 sacks and 2 interceptions for England last season. He also caught 37 passes for 601 yards and 20 touchdowns at tight end.

Farmer knew early in Thompson's high school career that he was going to be one of the most recruited players he ever had in his 25-year coaching career.

"He stepped up week to week," Farmer said. "By his senior year, he did what he was supposed to do."

Thompson is heading to a school that is currently dealing with a sexual assault scandal.

A former Baylor student who said she was raped by two football players filed a federal lawsuit last week against the school, alleging there were dozens more assaults of women involving other players. The suit alleges at least 52 rapes by more than 30 football players over a four-year period.

Thompson said he isn't concerned about the future of Baylor's football program as far as possible NCAA probation.

"There might be a few charges or whatever," Thompson said. "But I'm pretty confident that everything will be worked out."

Sports on 02/02/2017