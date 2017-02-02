Home / Latest News /
Former mint worker who hid stolen gold in rectum sentenced
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:41 a.m.
OTTAWA, Ontario — A former Royal Canadian Mint employee who stole 22 cookie-sized pieces of refined gold by hiding them in his rectum has been sentenced to 30 months in prison.
Thirty-five-year-old Leston Lawrence was found guilty last November of stealing the pieces from the mint and selling 17 of them through Ottawa Gold Buyers.
Ontario Court judge Peter Doody on Thursday sentenced Lawrence and ordered him to pay a fine of $145,900.
Doody says the stolen gold was worth $127,116.11.
Court testimony indicated that Lawrence was involved in purifying recently procured gold and sometimes worked alone, out of sight of security cameras.
Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
Comments on: Former mint worker who hid stolen gold in rectum sentenced
JPRoland says... February 2, 2017 at 2:06 p.m.
Did he take all of the cookie sized pieces of gold all at one time or did he spread that out over a few sessions? He's certainly not worried about prison life. By the way, if you recently purchased gold through Ottawa Gold Buyers, you may want to have it purified again.
Kharma says... February 2, 2017 at 2:32 p.m.
Hopefully he washed the gold before selling it. Hey, since he likes packing his rectum with stuff so much 30 months in prison should be a real treat!
TimberTopper says... February 2, 2017 at 2:34 p.m.
Talk about laying a golden egg!
Blind_Eye says... February 2, 2017 at 3:26 p.m.
Talk about turning crap to gold......
