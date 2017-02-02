Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, February 02, 2017, 3:53 p.m.

Girl who wanted to play on boys basketball team expelled from Catholic school

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:10 p.m.

NEWARK, N.J. — A girl who wanted to play for her Roman Catholic school's boys basketball team has instead been kicked out of school after her family filed a lawsuit.

Scott Phillips said that he was told Wednesday that both of his daughters would have to leave St. Theresa's School in Kenilworth.

A judge last month denied the family's attempt to allow 12-year-old Sydney Phillips to play on the boys team after the girls team was canceled.

The Archdiocese of Newark said that the parent and student handbook says that parents will be requested to remove their children if they file lawsuits against the school.

Phillips found out about the expulsion while his daughter was practicing with the WNBA's New York Liberty on Wednesday night.

DoubleBlind says... February 2, 2017 at 1:43 p.m.

I hope Newark has deep pockets because they're about to make this girl's family rich rich rich. Would have been a lot cheaper, not to mention the right thing to do, to just have put her on the court to rise or fall of her own efforts. You might think that after all the child abuse payouts the Catholic Church might be able to swallow a female athlete for a few games. Guess not. Hope they pay until it finally hurts.

RaylanGivens says... February 2, 2017 at 2:18 p.m.

Newark doesn't care; the school isn't even in Newark.

