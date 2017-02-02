DEAR HELOISE: Your column had a question from Dorothy asking if writing stationery has become obsolete, because she could not find any.

I recently was isolated from electronics, and the only method of communication was to write letters. Not only have I found this therapeutic, but also it forced me to be more truthful and thoughtful in my words.

I have found that one of the best places to get writing stationery is at my local post office. I also sometimes stop at motels when driving across town to pick up postcards.

I've worked with computers all my life. Handwriting letters has become one of my favorite things to do.

Obsolete or not, I love to write one to three letters a day, and the calm, "connected" feeling I get from it is well worth the cost of postage.

-- Joe in Colorado

DEAR HELOISE: My friends told me they had unexpected dishwasher repairs. The repairman said the water was not hot enough to dissolve those detergent gel packs, and that they gummed up the workings. Is this true?

-- Kathryn S., Texas

DEAR READER: Kathryn, that makes sense. Consult with your plumber to make sure your water temperature is set hot enough to not only clean and dissolve the pack, but also to be safe for your family.

Dishwasher maintenance is important. Inspect the wash arms, and clean them out with a toothpick.

To deep-clean the dishwasher, remove the racks and utensil holder. Thoroughly dry the interior with paper towels, and place 2 cups of vinegar in the bottom. Run the dishwasher. Stop the cycle halfway through to allow the vinegar to dissolve yucky stuff. Finish the cycle.

Homemade cleaners are convenient, nontoxic and cost-effective. Use an old toothbrush to scrub away residue from the water jets.

DEAR HELOISE: A woman called my office needing directions. She was leaving the nearby mall, but the mall has numerous exits. She asked me if she should turn right or left. I couldn't figure out at which exit she was, so I told her to go north. She said, "OK, but is that right or left?!" Ha!

The hint is, if you are unfamiliar with your surroundings, at least orient yourself to know where north is!

-- Amy R. in Pittsburgh

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

Weekend on 02/02/2017