Happy birthday. Your excitement surges as a gleaming goal appears within reach. The final 10 percent of the journey is the hardest stretch. New challenges at work in March invite you to experiment and play. Singles meet someone special in June. September brings physical strength.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If a person seems always either up or down and never balanced, it's a sign that you are in for a roller coaster ride should you choose to get close. People line up for such rides, which are usually expensive and brief.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Choose teammates who want to win. They'll help you to victory. But more importantly, choose teammates who want to play, who love the game and who have the will to prepare. Just being around these types is a win.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There was a time when you were intimidated by the prospect of calling someone you don't know. Today you'll look forward to the surprise and education that always comes from a fresh contact.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): In business, the bottom line is ROI: return on investment. Why not make ROI the bottom line in everything you do? When you're clear what you're getting out of each action, you'll choose most efficiently.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make no promises. Give no quick answers. This especially applies to feedback. Receive the tips, acknowledge the tipper and then take time to reflect and assimilate the implications.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Today's cosmic gift is talent for storytelling. Creative people will be drawn to your tales. This could be the start of a community. Listen as well as you present and you're golden.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): No one is fully formed. You see the potential in others, and you will also have excellent ideas about how to direct it. Those are best shared exclusively with those who ask for help.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Team efforts don't always have to be equal so much as mutually satisfactory. Sometimes you have to take yourself out of the equation in order to make sure the other person is pulling his or her weight.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You've paid your dues, and maybe you think others should pay theirs, too, before they get to enter the "cool club". Then again, things have changed so much since you started. Consider creating a new policy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can accomplish more. The limitations are in your mind. Look at the one who is doing it differently. Study the competition. What do the gurus have to say? This is an information-gathering period.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are chasing an object of affection that is chasing another object of affection, and this is how love makes the world go 'round. Don't lose heart. Did you notice that you're also being chased?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Which approach is best? Should you push and drive your team, or should you lift and support them? Both ways are valid and needed at different times. Test the waters. Get a better reading of the situation and the group.

Weekend on 02/02/2017