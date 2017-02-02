It's a girl: Bielema says no football in baby's future

— Arkansas coach Bret Bielema says he and his wife are expecting a daughter.

Bielema made the announcement during a recruiting luncheon Thursday at Holiday Inn Convention Center in Springdale. His wife, Jen, is expecting the couple's first child in July.

"Everybody's been asking — we're going to have a little baby girl, so she won't be playing football," Bielema said. "We're very excited about that, so thank you for all the well wishes along the way."

Bielema also spoke about experiencing a pregnancy for the first time when he thanked his wife for being in attendance. He indicated it was one of her first public appearances in a while.

"She was trying to get through this first trimester, which a lot of you guys tried to warn me about," Bielema said. "I had no idea what the hell I was getting into. The second trimester is going much better."