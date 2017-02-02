Johnson expected these Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- Alabama Coach Avery Johnson tried to convince his young team that Arkansas would not look the same Wednesday as the Razorbacks did in a 99-71 loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Johnson was right, as Arkansas made 11 of 23 three-pointers and reeled off a 28-8 run in the second half of an 87-68 rout of the Crimson Tide.

"From the jump, they dominated us today," Johnson said. "They came out ready to play. They were in bounce-back mode after their last loss. This was a different team than the one we saw on Saturday."

Arkansas had 11 steals, its fourth game with 10-plus steals, and the Razorbacks' press helped create 18 turnovers.

"They were fixing things on defense, rotating," Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said. "Just the extra effort plays that we've got to do. We're not one of the biggest teams, but defensively we can cause some havoc, and I thought we caused some chaos tonight."

Arkansas shot 29 of 59 (49.2 percent) against the Tide after making 24 of 58 (41.4 percent) at Oklahoma State. The Cowboys shot 50 percent on Saturday, while Alabama shot 39.6 percent Wednesday.

Barford bounces back

Arkansas' Jaylen Barford had an ugly first half, with no points on 0-of-4 shooting, 0 of 2 from the free-throw line, 1 turnover and 2 assists.

The junior turned it around after intermission. During a stretch of 2:20, Barford hit a turnaround jumper from 14 feet, a layup, a pull-up 18-footer and a three-point play to turn the Hogs' 39-33 lead into a 48-36 edge. Barford added a dunk a few minutes later to complete a 24-6 Arkansas run that made the score 63-39.

Dry gulch

Arkansas suffered through a stretch of 8:12 without a field goal in the first half in which Alabama compiled a 9-2 run. The Razorbacks went 0 of 9 from the field and committed four turnovers during the stretch, which ended on Dusty Hannahs' baby hook against strong pressure.

Moses Kingsley made two free throws during the long stretch, while Manny Watkins went 0 of 2 from the line. Alabama led 11-7 before Hannahs' shot.

Macon first

Arkansas' Daryl Macon needed only six seconds to improve on his scoring output from Saturday's loss at Oklahoma State. Macon pulled up with a three-pointer from the right wing six seconds after Moses Kingsley won the opening tip.

Macon finished with 12 points, including 3 of 4 from three-point range, and 4 assists. He went scoreless in Stillwater, Okla.

"The stat sheet from their last game didn't tell the truth," Alabama Coach Avery Johnson said.

Highlight man

Forward Adrio Bailey solidified his standing as a crowd pleaser Wednesday.

The 6-6 freshman from Campti, La., rose up to block a shot from nearly point-blank range by Arden Key with Arkansas leading 51-36 in the second half. In the next few minutes, Bailey dunked an alley-oop pass from Jaylen Barford over 6-9 Donta Hall, then rolled in another lob on a pass from Trey Thompson.

Bailey finished with 7 points, his second-highest total of the year, and 3 rebounds in 11 minutes.

All or nothing

The Razorbacks either made both free throws or missed both on each of their first 10 two-shot opportunities. The streak was broken with 8:11 left in the game when Adrio Bailey made his first try and missed his second at the line.

Prior to Bailey's split, Moses Kingsley had made pairs of free throws four times, while Manny Watkins had done it twice. But Watkins had missed both ends of free throws two other times, while Jaylen Barford and Dustin Thomas had done it once each.

The Razorbacks, the SEC's No. 2 free-throw shooting team at 75.6 percent, went 18 of 29 (62.1 percent) in the game.

First five

The quintet of center Moses Kingsley, forward Arlando Cook, and guards Jaylen Barford, Anton Beard and Daryl Macon started for the fourth consecutive game.

Kingsley has started all 22 games, while Macon made his 20th start, followed by Barford (16), Beard (8) and Cook (7).

Pelphrey back

John Pelphrey was working in Walton Arena again Wednesday, this time as an Alabama assistant coach.

Last season Pelphrey worked two Arkansas home games as a color analyst for the SEC Network.

Pelphrey was the Razorbacks' head coach for four seasons from 2007-08 through 2010-11. He also visited previously in two stints as a Florida assistant coach.

Rolling the Tide

Arkansas has won 9 of its past 10 home games against the Crimson Tide. The Razorbacks improved their edge in the all-time series to 32-28.

'Three' stories

Manny Watkins went 2 of 4 from three-point range to improve to 7 of 14 in six games since making his first three-pointer as a collegian in a 92-73 victory over Missouri.

Dusty Hannahs hit a three-pointer from the right wing in the first half for his first made three-pointer in three games. He was 0 of 9 from three-point range in road games at Vanderbilt and Oklahoma State, but he finished 5 of 6 against the Tide.

Tip-ins

• The Arkansas bench outscored Alabama's substitutes 40-23.

• Alabama is 1-8 when its opponents score more than 62 points.

• Arkansas has scored 70-plus points in 21 of 22 games.

• Alabama committed its seventh team foul of the second half at the 13:48 mark.

Sports on 02/02/2017