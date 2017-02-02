Judge's dictate on jailed youths upheld by court

A circuit judge set out to ensure that three teenagers wouldn't "languish" in county-run youth jails last year, but he ended up successfully challenging the state's authority in certain juvenile cases.

On Wednesday, the state Court of Appeals ruled against the Department of Human Services' claim that it should be allowed to intervene in any juvenile case in which a teenager is placed in the agency's custody.

The appeals court ruling also dismissed the department's attempt to declare that the circuit judge had interfered with its legal authority.

The opinion, written by appellate Judge Robert J. Gladwin, stated that the department "does not need to intervene in the underlying, already completed matters," referring to the circuit judge's orders.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Earnest Brown last March placed three teenagers in state custody and gave the state 30 days to have them evaluated and assigned to a treatment center.

The Human Services Department objected to the 30-day window. The agency argued that the judge's order conflicted with the agency's legal authority to transfer youths as it sees fit, as spelled out in Arkansas Code Annotated 9-28-209(d).

Brown rejected the agency's attempts to gain standing in the teens' cases.

Wednesday's opinion does not appear to provide a clear answer as to what the Human Services Department is obligated to do, other than follow court orders.

"[The department] is merely the executive agency designed to house and treat juveniles once their dispositions are determined by the judicial branch," the opinion reads.

A department representative said agency officials are "convening internally" to determine its next steps. Agency attorneys will decide within 18 days whether to appeal to the state Supreme Court, spokesman Brandi Hinkle said.

Brown's order to have the teens evaluated before assignment to a treatment center is not uncommon. It has become a policy priority for many juvenile-justice advocates. Screenings are conducted at the Arkansas Juvenile Assessment and Treatment Center, located near Alexander, by University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences employees.

In the meantime, the teens were to be held at a county-run juvenile detention center, Brown's commitment order stated. Their sentences did not begin upon entering the detention center, but only after they were placed in a youth-services facility offering specific treatment.

Brown said in an interview Wednesday that he specified the 30-day limit on incarceration in a detention center because of inconsistencies he'd observed in the juvenile-justice system.

"At some places, they were taking them in immediately; some places, they were waiting 40 to 50 days," he said.

"Kids should be taken based on the commitment date and not on a random whim," he added. "My order had a standard 30-day provision so they wouldn't languish in the detention centers."

Teens being held too long at detention centers have long been a concern for children's advocates. They point to recent studies that show, more often than not, that confining children beyond six months is more harmful to them than doing nothing at all.

Youth Services Division Director Betty Guhman said during a juvenile-justice panel meeting Friday that her staff was working to create uniform policies across the state, including on lengths of stay in the detention centers.

A Jan. 26 letter to Guhman from Disability Rights Arkansas, a nonprofit advocacy group with federal authority, also cited lengthy waiting periods for teens placed at detention centers.

But Brown said a lot has changed -- for the better -- since the issue first went to court, largely because of Guhman's appointment as division director.

The judge said Guhman has made it policy for children to be placed at treatment centers based on how long they've been in the system.

"I am not going to say the policy had anything to do with my particular case, but since she got in, the issues I had have been resolved," Brown said.

