Kansas foils Baylor in battle for top spot

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Josh Jackson had 23 points and 10 rebounds, then helped third-ranked Kansas prevent No. 2 Baylor from getting off a potential tying shot in the closing seconds of the Jayhawks' 73-68 victory Wednesday night.

Frank Mason III added 19 points, including two free throws to seal the victory, and Devonte Graham scored 13 as the Jayhawks (20-2, 8-1) pulled a game ahead of the Bears (20-2, 7-2) in the Big 12 race.

It was nip-and-tuck almost the entire way.

The game was tied 64-64 with 2:23 left when Jackson went baseline for a dunk. After Mason made a couple of foul shots moments later, the teams began trading baskets down the stretch in a matchup that lived up to its billing.

Manu Lecomte's fall-away jumper brought Baylor to 70-68 with 51 seconds left, but Ish Wainwright missed a three-pointer badly on the team's next possession. Svi Mykhailiuk made one of two free throws with 18 ticks left for the Jayhawks, then they buckled down for the biggest stop of the night.

Lecomte was hounded around the perimeter by Mason and Landen Lucas, and passed it off to Johnathan Motley, who likewise had nowhere to go with Jackson in his face. Motley's pass landed out of bounds with 1.3 seconds left, and Mason made both free throws after getting fouled on the inbounds play.

Mykhailiuk finished with 11 points for the Jayhawks, who hung on to win their 51st consecutive game at Allen Fieldhouse -- a building where Baylor has never won in 15 tries.

Motley led the Bears with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Lecomte also finished with 16 points.

In other games involving Top 25 teams Wednesday, Jalen Brunson scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half and No. 4 Villanova held off Providence 66-57 to sweep the season series from the Friars. Josh Hart added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (21-2, 8-2 Big East). ... Devon Hall had 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and No. 9 Virginia beat rival Virginia Tech 71-48. Isaiah Wilkins added a career-high 15 points and nine rebounds, and London Perrantes scored 14 for the Cavaliers (17-4, 7-2 Atlantic Coast). The Hokies (16-6, 5-5) got 14 points from Seth Allen and 12 from Zach LeDay. ... Freshman forward T.J. Leaf scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as No. 11 UCLA beat Washington State 95-79 to stop a two-game slide. Thomas Welsh added 17 points for UCLA (20-3, 7-3 Pac-12), and Lonzo Ball had 14. Ike Iroegbu scored 20 points for Washington State (11-11, 4-6). ... Troy Caupain hit a 16-foot jumper with 4.4 seconds left to lift No. 14 Cincinnati to a 59-57 victory over Tulsa. Caupain finished with 15 points for the Bearcats (20-2, 9-0 American Athletic). Jaleel Wheeler scored 13 points to lead Tulsa (12-9, 6-3). ... Jonathan Isaac scored 15 points and No. 15 Florida State held Miami scoreless for more than 6½ minutes in the second half to snap a two-game skid by winning 75-57. Isaac shot 5 for 7 and added seven rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes for the Seminoles (19-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast). Florida State had dropped three in a row to Miami (14-7, 4-5). ... PJ Dozier and Duane Notice each scored 17 points, and No. 19 South Carolina easily defeated reeling LSU 88-63. Chris Silva tied a career high with 16 points, and Sindarius Thornwell also scored 16 for the Gamecocks (18-4, 8-1 SEC). Brandon Sampson scored 16 points and Skylar Mays 11 for LSU (9-12, 1-8). ... Caleb Swanigan had 24 points and 16 rebounds, and Vince Edwards added 17 points to lead No. 23 Purdue to an 80-59 rout over No. 25 Northwestern. Swanigan had his 19th double-double of the season for the Boilermakers (18-5, 7-3 Big Ten). Bryant McIntosh scored 22 points to lead Northwestern (18-5, 7-3).

TOP 25 WOMEN

UConn wins 96th

PHILADELPHIA -- Napheesa Collier had 25 points and 10 rebounds to help UConn to its 96th consecutive victory with a 97-69 win over Temple.

Katie Lou Samuelson added 24 points for the Huskies (21-0, 9-0 AAC), who won their 35th consecutive game on the road, surpassing their own NCAA record. UConn's last road loss came against Stanford on Nov. 17, 2014. That was also the last time the Huskies lost any game.

Temple (16-5, 6-2) only trailed 6-5 before UConn scored the next 13 points to blow the game open. The Huskies had seven consecutive layups in that run. Alliya Butts' three-pointer with 2:08 left in the first quarter stopped the Huskies spurt briefly before they closed the period with the final six points to go up 25-8.

UConn kept it going as Samuelson scored 10 points during a second quarter burst to extend the lead to 52-18 at the half and the rout was on.

The Huskies made 20 of 26 shots (77 percent) from the field in the first half, including missing only 2 of 21 shots from inside the three-point line. They cooled off a little bit in the second half and finished the game shooting 61 percent (38 for 62) from the field.

Tanaya Atkinson scored 20 points and Butts added 13 for the Owls, who outrebounded UConn 42-30, including grabbing 26 offensive boards.

Sports on 02/02/2017