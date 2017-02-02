Man faces charges in slaying of mom

CONWAY -- A man arrested in the Jan. 2 shooting death of his mother was charged Wednesday with capital murder and other offenses.

Douglas Bivens, 48, of Quitman also was charged in Faulkner County Circuit Court with attempted capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Faulkner County sheriff's deputies found Janette Bivens, 71, dead in the yard of her home in Guy last month. Her husband, Don Bivens, 73, was inside the home and had been shot in the arm.

A probable-cause document filed with the felony charges says two girls called 911 to report that Douglas Bivens, their uncle, had shot the couple.

An officer found Douglas Bivens outside the home with a gun, authorities said. The officer also found the two girls as well as Bivens' father inside the home, authorities said.

"The juveniles stated that their uncle ... had shot their nana ... and their granddad," the document says.

The girls were present during the shooting, according to the document.

In Arkansas, capital murder is punishable by death or life in prison without parole.

The defendant is being held at the Faulkner County jail without bail. His next pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28.

State Desk on 02/02/2017